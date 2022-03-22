U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

Industrial Seals Market to Grow Exponentially; Rapid Industrialization to Foster Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in global industrial seals market are SKF (AB SKF) (Sweden), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), John Crane (Smiths Group plc) (U.S.), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH) (U.S.), Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings) (U.S.), SHV (ERIKS Group) (Netherlands), Freudenberg SE (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC) (U.S.), Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals) (U.K.) and others

Pune, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial seals market size was USD 11.78 billion in 2021. The market is expected to touch USD 17.86 billion by 2029 from 12.11 billion in 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and customized elastomeric seals adoption are expected to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Industrial Seals Market, 2022-2029.”

Industrial seals are used to optimize performance in machines with their reliability. It provides excellent productivity and efficiency. Rapid industrialization is expected to boost the adoption of industrial seals. Its excellent productivity and efficiency are expected to bolster market development. Furthermore, rapid customized elastomeric seals adoption is expected to boost demand. These factors may bolster market growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-seals-market-101546

COVID-19 Impact:

Lack of Labor and Shutdown of Industries to Impede Marker Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of labor and shutdown of industries. The sudden spike in COVID patients is expected to restrict manufacturing activities, thereby hindering industry development. The halt on manufacturing and lack of raw materials because of transport restrictions may hinder the supply chain. However, the adoption of advanced sanitization, production machinery, and reduced capacities may lead to market development. This factor may propel industry progress during the pandemic.

Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • SKF (AB SKF) (Sweden)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • John Crane (Smiths Group plc) (U.S.)

  • Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH) (U.S.)

  • Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings) (U.S.)

  • SHV (ERIKS Group) (Netherlands)

  • Freudenberg SE (Germany)

  • Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC) (U.S.)

  • Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals) (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

5.7%

2029 Value Projection

USD 17.86 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 11.78 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Size, Share, Type, End-Use Industry, Geography

Growth Drivers

High Demand for Thermal, Durable, and Resistant Seals to Enable Swift Development

Rising Adoption of Customized Elastomeric Seals to Fuel Market Progress

Due to Increasing Adoption of Contacting Seals in Diverse Industries Radial Seals Segment to Generate Highest Revenue over Forecast Period

Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Adoption of Seal-Less Driving Shafts to Hamper Market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-seals-market-101546

Segments

Type, End-use Industry, and Region are Studied

By type, the market is segmented into axial seals, radial seals, and mechanical seals. As per the end-use industry, it is categorized into mining, food & beverage, oil & gas, energy and power, aerospace, marine, construction, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Resistant, Durable, and Thermal Seals to Bolster Market Growth

Rising awareness regarding industrial seals’ benefits is expected to boost its demand. The rising demand for thermal, durable, and resistant seals may attract demand. The seal enables machines to operate efficiently and for long hours. Further, rapid development of the manufacturing sector and the adoption of advanced product are expected to foster industry progress. Moreover, the rising demand for elastomeric seals is expected to bolster the demand for the product. These factors may drive the industrial seals market growth.

However, the rising adoption of seal-less driving shafts may impede industry growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-seals-market-101546

Regional Insights

Rising Unregistered and Registered Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to drive the industrial seals market share due to rising unregistered and registered manufacturing companies. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 4.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the coming years. Further, the rising demand for better-quality seals at lower prices is expected to foster market development.

In North America, several prominent players are expected to boost industrial seals manufacturing. Further, the rising number of mid-sized and small seals manufacturing firms and rising government initiatives may foster industry progress.

In Europe, rising manufacturing plants, technological advancements, and lack of raw materials are expected to foster industrial seal adoption. These factors may propel industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Material and Products to Enhance their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, Hallite Seals International Ltd. launched its material test house and product in September 2021. The facility is equipped with best-in-class technology to boost the company’s research and development facility. This development may enable the company to boost its brand image. Further, the adoption of partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions may enable companies to boost their global market position.

Industry Development

  • December 2021: Ducommun Incorporated acquired Magnetic Seal Corporation. This acquisition may enable the company to strengthen its position in proprietary magnetic seals and reinforce its market position.

Quick Buy - Industrial Seals Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101546

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Industrial Seals Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Industrial Seals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Axial Seals

      • Radial Seals

      • Mechanical Seals

        • Pusher and Non-pusher

        • Conventional Seals

        • Balanced and Unbalanced Seals

        • Cartridge

    • By End-use Industry (USD)

      • Mining

      • Food & Beverage

      • Oil & Gas

      • Energy and Power

      • Aerospace

      • Marine

      • Construction

      • Others (Chemicals, etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Industrial Seals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Axial Seals

      • Radial Seals

      • Mechanical Seals

        • Pusher and Non-pusher

        • Conventional Seals

        • Balanced and Unbalanced Seals

        • Cartridge

    • By End-use Industry (USD)

      • Mining

      • Food & Beverage

      • Oil & Gas

      • Energy and Power

      • Aerospace

      • Marine

      • Construction

      • Others (Chemicals, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • By End-use Industry (USD)

        • Mining

        • Food & Beverage

        • Oil & Gas

        • Energy and Power

        • Aerospace

        • Marine

        • Construction

        • Others (Chemicals, etc.)

      • Canada

        • By End-use Industry (USD)

          • Mining

          • Food & Beverage

          • Oil & Gas

          • Energy and Power

          • Aerospace

          • Marine

          • Construction

          • Others (Chemicals, etc.)

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-seals-market-101546

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cranes Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, and Marine), By End-User (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (CO2 Laser, Solid State Laser, Diode/Excimer Laser, Fiber Laser and Others), By Application (Macro Processing, Micro Processing, Marking & Engraving), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment), By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Application (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Machining Centers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Vertical Machining Center, Horizontal Machining Center, Others), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/industrial-seals-market-9304


