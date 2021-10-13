U.S. markets closed

Industrial Sensors Market Size to Increase by USD 21.26 Bn | Miniaturization of Industrial Sensors to drive growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Sensors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Sensors Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial sensors market size is set to grow by USD 21.26 billion, between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT, miniaturization of industrial sensors, and increase in demand for wireless sensors by process industries. However, growing challenges in delivering high-quality at low cost will restrict the market growth.

Our full report highlights the upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the industrial sensors market growth.
View our Free Sample Report before purchasing

Industrial Sensors Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the pressure industrial sensors segment in 2020. The strong, robust, precise, and easy-to-use nature of pressure sensors is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

Industrial Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The thriving automotive and manufacturing sectors are contributing to the growth of the industrial sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial sensors in APAC.

View our Industrial Sensors Market Snapshot to gain more insights into analysis on various segments.

Companies Covered:

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

  • Siemens AG

  • STMicroelectronics NV.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market - Global industrial robot sensors market is segmented by product (vision systems, force/torque sensors, proximity sensors, collision detection sensors, and safety sensors), application (material handling, welding, assembly line, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market - Global industrial inclination sensors market is segmented by product (force balanced inclination sensor, fluid-based inclination sensor, and MEMS-based inclination sensor), end-user (mining and construction industry, automotive and transportation industry, aerospace and defense industry, telecommunications industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 21.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.79

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-sensors-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-21-26-bn--miniaturization-of-industrial-sensors-to-drive-growth--technavio-301397498.html

SOURCE Technavio

