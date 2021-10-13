Industrial Sensors Market Size to Increase by USD 21.26 Bn | Miniaturization of Industrial Sensors to drive growth | Technavio
The industrial sensors market size is set to grow by USD 21.26 billion, between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT, miniaturization of industrial sensors, and increase in demand for wireless sensors by process industries. However, growing challenges in delivering high-quality at low cost will restrict the market growth.
Our full report highlights the upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the industrial sensors market growth.
Industrial Sensors Market: Product Landscape
By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the pressure industrial sensors segment in 2020. The strong, robust, precise, and easy-to-use nature of pressure sensors is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be maximum during the forecast period.
Industrial Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The thriving automotive and manufacturing sectors are contributing to the growth of the industrial sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial sensors in APAC.
Companies Covered:
Honeywell International Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
NXP Semiconductors NV
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation Inc.
ROHM Co. Ltd.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Siemens AG
STMicroelectronics NV.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Industrial Sensors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 21.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.79
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
