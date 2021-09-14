U.S. markets closed

Industrial Sensors Market to Make Substantial Gains as Manufacturing Activities Pick up Pace in Emerging Economies

Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Industrial Sensors Market Research Report Are Texas Instruments (Texas, United States), TE Connectivity (Schaffhausen, Switzerland), Siemens (Munich, Germany), Safran Colibrys SA (Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland), PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (United States), Omega Engineering (Biel/Bienne, Switzerland), Microchip (Arizona, United States), Honeywell (North Carolina, United States), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Osaka, Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States).

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial sensors market size is projected to reach USD 33.56 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) by diverse entities will play an instrumental role in propelling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas and Chemical Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Discrete, Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. IIoT forms the core of Industry 4.0 as the integration of IoT technologies in the manufacturing sector have made processes and operations more data-driven and therefore, more accurate. Several end-use industries are rapidly adopting IIoT solutions to optimize their businesses and enhance the efficiency and productivity of their resources. For example, in May 2018, Missouri-based BJC HealthCare deployed IoT-based RFID technology to track and manage thousands of medical supplies. Similarly, in 2019, Bosch equipped its Automotive Diesel System Factory in Wuxi, China with sensors armed with IIoT and Big Data analytics to monitor the overall production process. Industrial sensors are thus enabling manufacturers and technology providers to automate their activities and establish smart working systems at their plants and facilities.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-sensors-market-100591

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

  • Texas Instruments (Texas, United States)

  • TE Connectivity (Schaffhausen, Switzerland)

  • Siemens (Munich, Germany)

  • Safran Colibrys SA (Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland)

  • PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (United States)

  • Omega Engineering (Biel/Bienne, Switzerland)

  • Microchip (Arizona, United States)

  • Honeywell (North Carolina, United States)

  • Figaro Engineering Inc. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Analog Devices, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Amphenol Corporation (Connecticut, United States)

  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (California, United States)

  • STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland)

  • Sensirion (Stäfa, Switzerland)

  • Rockwell Automation (Wisconsin, United States)

  • Panasonic (Osaka, Japan)

  • NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

  • Integrated Device Technology (California, United States)

  • First Sensor (Berlin, Germany)

  • Bosch Sensortec (Reutlingen, Germany)

  • Ams AG (Premstätten, Austria)

  • ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

7.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 33.56 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 19.29 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

180

Tables, Charts & Figures

99

Segments covered

Type; End Use Industry; and Region

Growth Drivers

Adoption of Wireless Connectivity in Manufacturing Units to Fuel Growth

Surge in Adoption of Sensing Technology in the Process Industry to Augment Market Growth

Growing Presence of Industry 4.0 Startups to Aid Market Expansion

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Installation Costs May Cause Reluctance in the Adoption of Sensor Technology

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has led to an explosion of uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated condition, numerous others are experiencing unparalleled suffering because of the pandemic. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-sensors-market-100591

According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 19.29 billion in 2019. The salient features of the report include:

  • Detailed evaluation of all possible segments of the market;

  • In-depth assessment of the key players’ profiles and strategies;

  • Comprehensive analysis of the market trends, drivers, and constraints; and

  • Tangible regional insights and research into market opportunities.

Market Driver

Growing Presence of Industry 4.0 Startups to Aid Market Expansion

The proliferation of startups specializing in Industry 4.0 technologies is emerging as one of the most exciting factors augmenting the industrial sensors market growth. Manufacturers around the globe are actively searching for comprehensive solutions to bring about greater efficiency in their factory operations. To meet this urgent demand, several startups have emerged and are rapidly expanding. For example, Smart Industry Solutions, a Brazilian startup, develops information and operation technology solutions for industry 4.0 areas, encompassing activities in local factories to the end-use customer. Similarly, US-based Edge2Web offers ‘Director’, the company’s tool suite for building, testing, and operating advanced industrial functionalities. Startups are also engineering IIoT solutions and industrial sensors to address the all-important maintenance issues faced by factory managers. For example, Vibrobox, a startup based in Belarus, develops vibration sensors for automated prescriptive maintenance for industrial equipment. Thus, the birth of industry 4.0-focused startups will ensure a highly-dynamic growth trajectory for this market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Share; North America & Europe to Grow Stably

With a size of USD 6.70 billion, Asia Pacific dominated the industrial sensors market share in 2019 on account of the rapid industrialization in China and India. Furthermore, factories in the region are displaying growing acceptance of smart industrial technologies to bring down their costs, reduce equipment downtime, and optimize production operations.

North America and Europe are expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to the well-established operations of the regions’ electronic and automotive industries, where industrial sensors and other automation solutions have a widespread presence. Moreover, industries in these regions have been the early developers and adopters of industry 4.0 technologies, which bodes well for the market.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-sensors-market-100591

Competitive Landscape

Development of Advanced Sensing Technologies to Feed Competition

Prominent participants in this market are making massive investments in research and development to come up with novel and advanced sensor solutions to serve the constantly evolving needs of industrial automation. The other strategies adopted by the key players in this market include strategic product launches, acquisitions, and operational expansion.

Industry Developments:

  • June 2020: STMicroelectronics introduced the QST108, the maiden Integrated Circuit (IC) of the company under its lineup of capacitive touch-sense offerings. The QST family boasts of digital standard products based on the patented technology acquired from the Quantum Research Group.

  • March 2020: TE Connectivity successfully completed its acquisition of First Sensor AG, holding 71.87% of First Sensor’s shares. The takeover will allow TE to leverage First Sensor’s expertise in chip design & production and microelectronic packaging and strengthen its sensor portfolio.

Quick Buy – Industrial Sensors Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100591

Detailed Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Supply chain Analysis

  • Global Industrial Sensors Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-sensors-market-100591

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Power Electronics and Inverter), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive (EV/HEV), Inverters/UPS, Railways, Renewables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Opto Semiconductors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (LED, Image Sensors, Infrared Component, Optocouplers, and Laser Diode), By Application (Residential & Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Vision Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (1-D Vision System, 2-D Vision System, & 3-D Vision System), By System (PC based, Smart Camera & Others), By Industry (Semiconductor, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-industrial-sensors-market-10332


