Industrial Sensors Market worth $31.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this markets growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108042398

Level sensors market to dominate in 2020

The market for level sensors accounted for the largest size in 2020. A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids. The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The need for level sensor arises due to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, response rate; ease of calibration of instruments; size of the instrument; monitoring and/or controlling of continuous or point level.

Contact type to dominate Industrial Sensors market, in 2020

The market for contact type sensors is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, in 2020. Contact level sensors involve physical contact between the device (comprising contact type industrial sensor) and media. The technologies used in contact type level sensors are magnetoresistive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic and mechanical float, pneumatic, rotating paddle, resistive chain, and weight and chain. Some of the most common types of contact type sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, flow sensors, etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Sensors Market
202 – Tables
49 – Figures
263 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108042398

APAC to hold the largest share of Industrial Sensors market in 2020

In terms of value, APAC led the Industrial Sensors market in 2020, accounting for the largest share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, by region. As China is among the major industrial areas in the world, the industrial sensors market in APAC is expected to record the largest market share by 2026. Key countries for the industrial sensors market in APAC are China and Japan. APAC has vast opportunities for revenue generation from the industrial sector in the coming years.

Key players in the industrial sensors market are Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International (US), Texas Instruments (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Siemens, incorporated (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Dwyer Instruments (US), and Bosch Sensortec (Germany). Many of these companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.

Related Reports:

Force Sensor Market by Application, Technology (Piezoelectric Force Sensor, Strain Gauge, Load Cell, Capacitive Force Sensor, and Magnetoelastic Force Sensor), Operation, Force Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024

Pressure Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Optical), Product (Absolute, Gauge, Differential), End Use, Vertical, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-sensor-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-sensor.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-sensors-market-worth-31-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301454393.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

