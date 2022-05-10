Industrial Services Market Size to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Lack of Technical Expertise | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial services market size is set to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The industrial services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., AB SKF, Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV, and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United States Environmental Services LLC, Worley Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report .

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our industrial services market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The lack of technical expertise is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial services market growth. It often deters end-users from adopting automation systems and leads to operation inefficiencies, as they consider the downtime required for maintenance tasks as a considerable loss in terms of capital. Vendors offering industrial services such as engineering and consulting, operational improvement, and maintenance have overcome the challenges by providing 24/7 remote support and solutions through cloud monitoring and other enhanced services. Significantly, to gain a competitive advantage in the market, vendors need to increasingly adopt online and offline training and consultation methods to ensure that end-users are familiar with their technologies. These factors increase the revenue of industrial service providers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and thereby driving the market growth.

Story continues

However, the lack of end-to-end quality and process control is one of the challenges hampering the industrial services market growth. Industrial services, such as engineering services, may comprise the management, implementation, and maintenance of important business functions, applications, and data. Low-quality products may eventually lead to the infringement of the rights of concerned stakeholders, including customers of the buyers or end-users in the market. Due to the increasing complexity and size of modern projects, manufacturers and OEMs are increasingly relinquishing many of their tasks and responsibilities to providers of engineering services. However, a lack of end-to-end quality and process control will hinder the industrial services market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geography

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The industrial services market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for industrial services is expected to increase as companies operating in the oil and gas segment are facing challenges of frequent fluctuations in global oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, there is an immense need for optimizing operational efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for industrial services in the oil and gas segment during the forecast period.

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the industrial services market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. A growing preference for industrial services to simplify complex production processes and improve operational efficiency will facilitate the industrial services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial services market vendors

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the nuclear-decommissioning services market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.78 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.19%. Download a sample now!

The spill containment deck market share is expected to increase by USD 68.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AB SKF, Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United States Environmental Services LLC, Worley Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Metso Outotec Corp.

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-37-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-lack-of-technical-expertise--technavio-301542599.html

SOURCE Technavio