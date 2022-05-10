Industrial Services Market Size to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Lack of Technical Expertise | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial services market size is set to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The industrial services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., AB SKF, Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV, and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United States Environmental Services LLC, Worley Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report.
Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our industrial services market report covers the following areas:
Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The lack of technical expertise is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial services market growth. It often deters end-users from adopting automation systems and leads to operation inefficiencies, as they consider the downtime required for maintenance tasks as a considerable loss in terms of capital. Vendors offering industrial services such as engineering and consulting, operational improvement, and maintenance have overcome the challenges by providing 24/7 remote support and solutions through cloud monitoring and other enhanced services. Significantly, to gain a competitive advantage in the market, vendors need to increasingly adopt online and offline training and consultation methods to ensure that end-users are familiar with their technologies. These factors increase the revenue of industrial service providers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and thereby driving the market growth.
However, the lack of end-to-end quality and process control is one of the challenges hampering the industrial services market growth. Industrial services, such as engineering services, may comprise the management, implementation, and maintenance of important business functions, applications, and data. Low-quality products may eventually lead to the infringement of the rights of concerned stakeholders, including customers of the buyers or end-users in the market. Due to the increasing complexity and size of modern projects, manufacturers and OEMs are increasingly relinquishing many of their tasks and responsibilities to providers of engineering services. However, a lack of end-to-end quality and process control will hinder the industrial services market growth during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
End-user
Geography
Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
The industrial services market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for industrial services is expected to increase as companies operating in the oil and gas segment are facing challenges of frequent fluctuations in global oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, there is an immense need for optimizing operational efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for industrial services in the oil and gas segment during the forecast period.
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the industrial services market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. A growing preference for industrial services to simplify complex production processes and improve operational efficiency will facilitate the industrial services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!
Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial services market vendors
Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
The predicted growth of the nuclear-decommissioning services market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.78 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.19%. Download a sample now!
The spill containment deck market share is expected to increase by USD 68.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a sample now!
Industrial Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.88
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., AB SKF, Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United States Environmental Services LLC, Worley Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Emerson Electric Co.
10.5 General Electric Co.
10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
10.7 Metso Outotec Corp.
10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
10.10 Schneider Electric SE
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-37-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-lack-of-technical-expertise--technavio-301542599.html
SOURCE Technavio