Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size to Grow by USD 1.1 Bn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial sewing machines market is categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, includes companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026

The industrial sewing machines market size is set to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The expansion of the automotive industry is driving the global industrial sewing machines market growth. The high price of industrial sewing machines is a challenge to market growth.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Because of the presence of many small- and large-sized vendors worldwide, the industrial sewing machines market is highly fragmented. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competition is prevalent between small and medium-sized vendors in the market, and the market is characterized by the need for automated industrial sewing machines. In addition, productivity, energy consumption, performance, reliability, and cost are critical competitive factors in the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to access exclusive vendor information

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial sewing machines market include AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group, Husqvarna AB, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Juki Corp., Janome Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Rimoldi and CF S.r.l., SVP Singer Holdings Inc., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Tacony Corp., Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd., and Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial sewing machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the industrial sewing machines market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial sewing machines market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial sewing machines market vendors

Related Reports

Industrial Gas Storage Cabinets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the oil and gas industry segment will be significant.

Industrial Safety Integrated Components Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (safety relays and sensors, transmitter, safety PLC, safety switch, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the energy and power segment will be significant.

Industrial Sewing Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group, Husqvarna AB, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Janome Corp., Juki Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rimoldi and CF S.r.l., Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., SVP Singer Holdings Inc., Tacony Corp., Usha International Ltd., Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd., and Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Raised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cylinder bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Flat bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Post bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AMF Reece CR, s.r.o.

11.4 BERNINA International AG

11.5 Brother Industries Ltd.

11.6 Husqvarna AB

11.7 Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

11.8 Janome Corp.

11.9 Juki Corp.

11.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

11.11 Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd.

11.12 SVP Singer Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-sewing-machines-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-1-bn-global-industrial-machinery-market-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301659796.html

SOURCE Technavio