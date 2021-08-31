U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.75
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,433.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,664.50
    +67.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.40
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    -0.61 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.94
    -0.45 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,842.40
    -58.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.26
    +11.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.57
    -6.44 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial starch market size is expected to reach USD 167.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. The increasing consumption of convenience food products, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and paper industry, is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial starches.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of source, wheat-based industrial starch is projected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Wheat starch finds a wide range of applications in the food and beverage, paper, paperboard, and textile industries. It is also used in cotton finishing and laundry sizing as it offers a stiffer finish at a lower temperature compared to corn starch

  • By product, the native starch and starch derivatives and sweeteners segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. Starch-based sweeteners include maltose syrup, glucose, maltodextrin, liquid sorbitol, and dextrose monohydrate. The growing demand for sweeteners from the food and pharmaceutical market to mask the off-flavors and enhance the taste is expected to drive the industry

  • Europe held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a strong CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing applications of starch in the non-food industries. As per Starch Europe, about 41% of starch in Europe was consumed by non-food applications, whereas paper making was the key application area as of 2020

  • Corn and wheat are the major sources of starch, however, players have been focusing on utilizing varied starch sources to offer well-differentiated products. For instance, in February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC acquired an 85% stake in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd., engaged in tapioca starch manufacturing in Thailand. This is expected to expand the company's portfolio in tapioca-based solutions

  • Companies in the market have been focusing on expanding geographic reach and widening product portfolios to strengthen market presence. For instance, in December 2019, ADM announced the expansion of its starch portfolio for the Canadian market with a partnership with MCD N.V., a global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. The available products will be tapioca starch and corn starch, along with several other ADM solutions

Read 153 page market research report, "Industrial Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), By Product (Native, Cationic, Ethylated, Acid Modified, Unmodified), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028," by Grand View Research

The packaged food industry is witnessing rapid growth on account of the changing eating habits of consumers. Factors such as long working hours, increasing young working population, and convenient access to packed food with a rising number of large retail marts have contributed to the changing lifestyles of consumers. This trend has been boosting the growth of the food processing industry, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Governmental initiatives aimed at supporting the international trades and local production output of food and beverage products are further expected to support the industry growth. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia introduced two initiatives worth USD 692.10 million each, post-COVID-19, for facilitating food imports and supporting the local farmers. European Commission passed a regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008, intended for the fortification of additives in the domestic food and beverage industry.

Players have been focusing on the development of starches providing enhanced texture and mouthfeel. Rising consumer preference for healthy, low fat, and low sugar products has impelled players to develop innovative product ranges with additional functionalities. For instance, in March 2021, Ingredion launched ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch. This starch can be used as an alternative to oil providing better sensory properties, and thereby suitable to be used in low-fat, reduced-fat, keto-friendly, and plant-based food applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial starch market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

  • Industrial Starch Source Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Industrial Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Industrial Starch Application Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Industrial Starch Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Industrial Starch Market

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

  • Grain Processing Corporation

  • Roquette Frères

  • Tereos Group

  • Royal Cosun

  • Altia Industrial

  • Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

  • General Starch Limited

  • Eiamheng

  • Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

  • Galam Group

Check out more studies related to Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • North America Dietary Supplements Market – The North America dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 50,118.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is one of the key growth drivers.

  • Gummy Market – Global gummy market size was valued at USD 16.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2028. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising health-conscious consumer base demanding easy-to-consume dosage forms of supplements.

  • Glucose Market – Global glucose market size was estimated at USD 42.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2028. The escalating demand for confectionery, soft drink, and bakery products in the food and beverages sector that uses glucose (dextrose) as an ingredient is driving the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-starch-market-size-worth-167-50-billion-by-2028--cagr-7-0-grand-view-research-inc-301365709.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • XPeng: A Drive Into a Promising Future

    Chinese stocks have taken a battering in 2021, as the Beijing authorities’ tightening of regulations has seen investors heading to the exit gates. Despite having overall government support, reflecting the tougher landscape EVs have had to navigate in 2021, Chinese EV stocks have not been spared either. Shares of XPeng (XPEV), for instance, sit 5% into the red this year. However, following the company’s Q2 earnings, which Deutsche Bank's Edison Yu calls “mostly solid,” the analyst sees enough to

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Ida sends insurance and energy stocks lower, Affirm surges after Amazon deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.