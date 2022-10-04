U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,719.50
    +29.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,740.00
    +202.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,392.75
    +107.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.20
    +17.30 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.37 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6890
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,592.21
    +413.25 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.84
    +10.49 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.65
    +695.86 (+2.65%)
     

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2022 returns to catalyse sustainable growth for advanced manufacturing in the region

·5 min read

Over 18,000 attendees are expected to join the three-day event physically and online

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), an event of Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, returns for its 5th edition this year from 18 – 20 October at Singapore EXPO. Expected attendees include delegates from the World Economic Forum and key representation from Europe, the US and Asia driving collaboration between Industry 4.0 leaders and manufacturers in the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)

With the theme 'Industry 4.0 for Business Sustainability', ITAP 2022 will dive into three key dimensions: Digitalisation to accelerate productivity and quality control with lower costs; Talent and Workforce Development initiatives to equip personnel with the right skillsets for transformation; and Environmental Sustainability measures to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and CO2 emissions.

"Advanced manufacturing technologies and innovations have played an essential role in helping many organisations overcome global supply chain disruptions and remodel their businesses in a post-pandemic landscape," said James Boey, Senior Vice President of Markets (B2B) at Constellar. "As the leading trade event for Industry 4.0 in the region, ITAP 2022 will continue to empower manufacturing and related industries to leverage on Industry 4.0 for sustainable business development locally, regionally and globally."

Event Highlights: Opening Ceremony

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat will deliver his opening remarks as the Guest-of-Honour at the ITAP 2022 opening ceremony. He will be launching the event alongside German Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Mr Norbert Riedel; and Mr Arno Reich, Senior Vice President of ITAP's international partner Deutsche Messe.

Mr Vishal Agarwal, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, will set the pace for the three-day event with an industry leadership update on the global manufacturing landscape. Keynote speaker Ms Neo Gim Huay, Managing Director of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, will address how manufacturers can tap on cross-sectoral collaboration to transform value chains and achieve net zero.

Both Ms Neo and Mr Agarwal will join the fireside chat moderated by Global & Digital Futurist Charlie Ang to discuss emerging trends in the region and key developments that will shape the sector in the next decade.

Event Highlights: Immersive Experiences at the Physical Exhibition

More than 200 exhibitors from over 20 countries will present the newest innovations in industrial automation, intralogistics, digital factories and additive manufacturing on the exhibition showfloor at Singapore EXPO's Hall 2 and 3.

Visitors can look forward to more than 15 new innovations and product launches on the ITAP 2022 Live Stage at Singapore EXPO Hall 3 alongside presentations on market and sector-focused segments. The "International Connect Lounge" at Hall 2 will host key business matching sessions to build synergies and forge partnerships between delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors at the event.

ITAP has also doubled the number of experience zones to four:

  • The Gateway to Sustainable Transformation, powered by TÜV SÜD, is a curated presentation of the key themes driving the industrial transformation journey, namely industry 4.0, sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence. Through its global presence, deep technical knowledge and Training, Assessment, Certification and Advisory services, TÜV SÜD enables organizations to scale technologies in their digitalisation and sustainability transformation.

  • The Industrial Transformation Experience Zone, powered by Singapore Polytechnic (SP), features nine curated sections, each showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for enabling i4.0. To drive i4.0 transformation for business sustainability, SP offers a suite of training and solutioning capabilities from environmental sustainability to digitalisation and talent development.

  • The Digital Twin Experience Centre, powered by Beca in collaboration with Constellar, provides trade visitors with an immersive experience through four bespoke manufacturing use cases to demystify the concept of Digital Twin. Visitors will gain an understanding of how Digital Twin has been helping organisations reimagine their approach to accelerating productivity gain and attaining sustainability goals.

  • The Additive Manufacturing Experience Showcase, powered by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), will bring visitors through a one-stop experience on the entire Additive Manufacturing value chain, featuring innovative products with topology optimised designs, enabled by an integrated digital workflow with sustainably sourced and recycled materials.

 

Event Highlights: Connect with Leading Experts across 5 Conferences

Trade visitors will be able to participate in five conferences offering over 120 sessions by more than 150 speakers across the three days.

  • This year's Industrial Transformation Forum (ITF) on 18th October 2022 will feature global industry leaders sharing their insights on upcoming trends to help businesses shape their digital transformation journey towards successful implementation and the development of resilience strategies against future crises.

    Speakers at the ITF include:

  • The Future of Manufacturing CXO Summit (FoM) on 19th October 2022, co-organised with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), is designed to support industry-wide efforts in encouraging greater receptivity and adoption of I4.0, addressing challenges such as manufacturing efficiency, alternative energy solution, and circular economy.

  • The NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS) is a two-day in-person event from 19th – 20th October 2022 that will dive deep into contemporary topics and bring together global additive manufacturing thought leaders and application experts applying 3D printing to improve the world.

  • The LogiSYM Platinum series on 19th October 2022 is a unique, industry first invite-only roundtable for senior supply chain professionals to discuss  how organisations can navigate global conditions and optimise their operations and supply chains.

  • The Standards Forum on 20th October 2022 is organised by the Singapore Standards Council and Enterprise Singapore, bringing together experts to share how the global standards community is supporting sustainability practices that will drive measurable results across the value chain through I4.0 solutions and standards.

Event Information

SOURCE Constellar

Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Buy Bristol Myers Squibb Stock?

    BMY's YTD performance indicates the stock has been a viable hedge against inflation because people can ill afford to cut back on health-focused spending.

  • US, Mexico Agree to Extend Talks on Energy Dispute Past Minimum

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will continue consultations with Mexico over the nation’s energy policy after completing the minimum time period required for talks under their trade deal rather than immediately requesting arbitration.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His

  • Argentina announces plan to boost tech exports

    Argentina on Monday announced measures aimed at boosting technology exports to $10 billion in 2023, as it seeks to support growth of the "knowledge economy". The measures, implemented through a presidential decree, will make 20% of the foreign currency entering the country and 30% of the money resulting from export growth available for investment projects focused on exports. They were announced on Monday by Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Ariel Sujarchuk, Knowledge Economy secretary.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Robinhood closing more offices as restructuring expands

    Substantial layoffs this year mean the fintech no longer needs as much office space that it thought it needed just two months ago.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Meta settles lawsuit for 'significant' sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

    Facebook parent Meta has settled a lawsuit in the U.S. against two companies that had engaged in data scraping operations, which had seen them gathering data from Facebook and Instagram users for marketing intelligence purposes, according to the original complaint filed in October 2020. The companies named in the suit, Israeli-based BrandTotal Ltd. and Delaware-incorporated Unimania Inc., agreed to a permanent injunction banning them from scraping Facebook and Instagram data going forward or profiting from the data they collected.

  • Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

    Oil stocks had a great day on Monday with some climbing over 10%. The big news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly considering cutting back oil supply by over 1 million barrels per day in what's being called a "historic cut." Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped as much as 8.9%, Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose 11.6%, and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) traded 10.8% higher.