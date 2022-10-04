Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2022 returns to catalyse sustainable growth for advanced manufacturing in the region

Over 18,000 attendees are expected to join the three-day event physically and online

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), an event of Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, returns for its 5th edition this year from 18 – 20 October at Singapore EXPO. Expected attendees include delegates from the World Economic Forum and key representation from Europe, the US and Asia driving collaboration between Industry 4.0 leaders and manufacturers in the region.

With the theme 'Industry 4.0 for Business Sustainability', ITAP 2022 will dive into three key dimensions: Digitalisation to accelerate productivity and quality control with lower costs; Talent and Workforce Development initiatives to equip personnel with the right skillsets for transformation; and Environmental Sustainability measures to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and CO2 emissions.

"Advanced manufacturing technologies and innovations have played an essential role in helping many organisations overcome global supply chain disruptions and remodel their businesses in a post-pandemic landscape," said James Boey, Senior Vice President of Markets (B2B) at Constellar. "As the leading trade event for Industry 4.0 in the region, ITAP 2022 will continue to empower manufacturing and related industries to leverage on Industry 4.0 for sustainable business development locally, regionally and globally."

Event Highlights: Opening Ceremony

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat will deliver his opening remarks as the Guest-of-Honour at the ITAP 2022 opening ceremony. He will be launching the event alongside German Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Mr Norbert Riedel; and Mr Arno Reich, Senior Vice President of ITAP's international partner Deutsche Messe.

Mr Vishal Agarwal, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, will set the pace for the three-day event with an industry leadership update on the global manufacturing landscape. Keynote speaker Ms Neo Gim Huay, Managing Director of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, will address how manufacturers can tap on cross-sectoral collaboration to transform value chains and achieve net zero.

Both Ms Neo and Mr Agarwal will join the fireside chat moderated by Global & Digital Futurist Charlie Ang to discuss emerging trends in the region and key developments that will shape the sector in the next decade.

Event Highlights: Immersive Experiences at the Physical Exhibition

More than 200 exhibitors from over 20 countries will present the newest innovations in industrial automation, intralogistics, digital factories and additive manufacturing on the exhibition showfloor at Singapore EXPO's Hall 2 and 3.

Visitors can look forward to more than 15 new innovations and product launches on the ITAP 2022 Live Stage at Singapore EXPO Hall 3 alongside presentations on market and sector-focused segments. The "International Connect Lounge" at Hall 2 will host key business matching sessions to build synergies and forge partnerships between delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors at the event.

ITAP has also doubled the number of experience zones to four:

The Gateway to Sustainable Transformation , powered by TÜV SÜD, is a curated presentation of the key themes driving the industrial transformation journey, namely industry 4.0, sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence. Through its global presence, deep technical knowledge and Training, Assessment, Certification and Advisory services, TÜV SÜD enables organizations to scale technologies in their digitalisation and sustainability transformation.





The Industrial Transformation Experience Zone , powered by Singapore Polytechnic (SP), features nine curated sections, each showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for enabling i4.0. To drive i4.0 transformation for business sustainability, SP offers a suite of training and solutioning capabilities from environmental sustainability to digitalisation and talent development.





The Digital Twin Experience Centre, powered by Beca in collaboration with Constellar, provides trade visitors with an immersive experience through four bespoke manufacturing use cases to demystify the concept of Digital Twin. Visitors will gain an understanding of how Digital Twin has been helping organisations reimagine their approach to accelerating productivity gain and attaining sustainability goals.





The Additive Manufacturing Experience Showcase, powered by the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), will bring visitors through a one-stop experience on the entire Additive Manufacturing value chain, featuring innovative products with topology optimised designs, enabled by an integrated digital workflow with sustainably sourced and recycled materials.

Event Highlights: Connect with Leading Experts across 5 Conferences

Trade visitors will be able to participate in five conferences offering over 120 sessions by more than 150 speakers across the three days.

This year's Industrial Transformation Forum (ITF) on 18 th October 2022 will feature global industry leaders sharing their insights on upcoming trends to help businesses shape their digital transformation journey towards successful implementation and the development of resilience strategies against future crises.



Speakers at the ITF include:

The Future of Manufacturing CXO Summit (FoM) on 19 th October 2022, co-organised with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), is designed to support industry-wide efforts in encouraging greater receptivity and adoption of I4.0, addressing challenges such as manufacturing efficiency, alternative energy solution, and circular economy.





The NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS) is a two-day in-person event from 19 th – 20 th October 2022 that will dive deep into contemporary topics and bring together global additive manufacturing thought leaders and application experts applying 3D printing to improve the world.





The LogiSYM Platinum series on 19 th October 2022 is a unique, industry first invite-only roundtable for senior supply chain professionals to discuss how organisations can navigate global conditions and optimise their operations and supply chains.





The Standards Forum on 20th October 2022 is organised by the Singapore Standards Council and Enterprise Singapore, bringing together experts to share how the global standards community is supporting sustainability practices that will drive measurable results across the value chain through I4.0 solutions and standards.

Event Information

