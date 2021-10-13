Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market to grow by USD 1.13 Bn | 5.35% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial uninterruptible power supply market size is set to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market by End-user, Power Rating, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AMETEK Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for power backup solutions and government initiatives for industrial development will offer immense growth opportunities, environmental effects associated with battery disposal will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Power Rating

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial uninterruptible power supply market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies a rise in demand from the telecom industry as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial uninterruptible power supply market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial uninterruptible power supply market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial uninterruptible power supply market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial uninterruptible power supply market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial uninterruptible power supply market vendors

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AMETEK Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

