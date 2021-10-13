U.S. markets closed

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market to grow by USD 1.13 Bn | 5.35% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial uninterruptible power supply market size is set to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market by End-user, Power Rating, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in the complete report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AMETEK Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for power backup solutions and government initiatives for industrial development will offer immense growth opportunities, environmental effects associated with battery disposal will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

  • Power Rating

Identify factors impacting industrial uninterruptible power supply market size across all segments in the full report.
Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial uninterruptible power supply market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies a rise in demand from the telecom industry as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial uninterruptible power supply market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial uninterruptible power supply market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial uninterruptible power supply market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial uninterruptible power supply market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial uninterruptible power supply market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Diesel Generator Market - Global diesel generator market is segmented by Type (Stationary generators and Portable generators) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market - Global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is segmented by product (generator and turbine) and geography (North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America).
Industrial Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AMETEK Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-uninterruptible-power-supply-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-bn--5-35-yoy-growth-expected-in-2021--technavio-301397324.html

SOURCE Technavio

