Industrial Vacuum Pump Market size to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Increasingly Stringent Regulations in the Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Vacuum Pump Market by End-user (Semiconductor industry, Process industry, Power industry, Coating industry, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for the industrial vacuum pump market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The end-users in the market are becoming aware of energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions, which will facilitate the industrial vacuum pump market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Industrial Vacuum Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the industrial vacuum pump market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.16 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The increasingly stringent regulations in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial vacuum pump market growth. Regulations in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries are becoming more stringent, with regulatory agencies imposing huge penalties and initiating product recalls in case of deviations in product quality regarding hygiene and cleanliness. For instance, recently, several manufacturers in the US recalled an oral liquid drug, docusate sodium, as it was related to an outbreak of Burkholderia Cepacia complex (B. Cepacia), a kind of bacteria. Since B. Cepacia is resistant to certain preservatives and antimicrobials, it can survive and multiply in non-sterile, water-based products. To reduce the chances of such bacteria, the US FDA has advised pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt measures and protocols to prevent water-borne contaminants in their production processes. Such stringent regulations are driving the market growth.

  • Market Challenges - The presence of operational issues is one of the factors hindering the industrial vacuum pump market growth. Issues occurring in industrial vacuum pumps include horsepower leakage, pump stalls, vacuum surges, and others. Meanwhile, a knocking noise can occur due to damage to the gear. The gear can be damaged due to overload or improper assembly and incorrect assembly positioning between the timing gear and the screw. These issues are mainly caused due to variations in utility specifications, equipment malfunction, and process conditions. An increase in such issues can lead to high maintenance or operational costs to end-users. Also, frequent maintenance increases the need for a skilled workforce to carry out regular checks. Hence, the rising occurrence of operational issues can negatively impact the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The industrial vacuum pump market report is segmented by End-user (Semiconductor industry, Process industry, Power industry, Coating industry, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The industrial vacuum pump market share growth in the semiconductor industry segment will be significant for revenue generation. For example, in China, in 2020, the value of total production from the semiconductor industry is expected to be $39.8 billion, with an annual growth rate of 30.6% growth. Another factor that is contributing significantly to the market is product miniaturization. With a rise in product development, there is a decline in the cost per function of ICs. Furthermore, advances in technology have endowed ICs with qualities such as improved durability, enhanced quality, superior performance, and higher efficiency, leading to growth in the demand for ICs and encouraging their production. The demand for more ICs will lead foundries to raise their production. Consequently, there will be a positive impact on the growth of the global industrial vacuum pump market.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The industrial vacuum pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly trying to differentiate the industrial pumps manufactured by them from the other versions of screw pumps available in the market through technological innovations to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The gear pump market share is expected to increase by USD 660.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%. Download a free sample now!

  • The residential gas generator market share is expected to increase by USD 691.47 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. Download a free sample now!

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Becker Pumps Corp., Busch Dienste GmbH, Cutes Corp., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Ebara Corp., Graham Corp., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KNF DAC GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Samson Pump AS, Technika Chlodzenia Spolka z o.o., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tuthill Corp., ULVAC Inc., Vooner FloGard Corp., and PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Coating industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 Becker Pumps Corp.

  • 10.5 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Graham Corp.

  • 10.7 IDEX Corp.

  • 10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.9 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

  • 10.10 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

  • 10.11 Tuthill Corp.

  • 10.12 ULVAC Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

