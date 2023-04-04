Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Size to grow by USD 17,005.57 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial valves and actuators market size is estimated to increase by USD 17,005.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities. Modernizing plant facilities to incorporate automation becomes an essential aspect of any manufacturing process. The emerging trends in automation, such as 3D simulation, will shape the competitive landscape of the global industrial sector. Present-day manufacturers allocate a reasonable share of their annual budgets behind technologies that can modernize the manufacturing setup, yielding faster and better returns in the future. The growing applications to enhance fluid flow control and flow volume regulation stress the need for valves and actuators in various industries. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2023-2027

Industrial valves and actuators market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global industrial valves and actuators market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial valves and actuators in the market are ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as Actuators for Selector and 10A breakers.

ACTUATECH Spa - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as Scotch-Yoke pneumatic actuators.

AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as multi-turn actuators, part-turn actuators, and linear actuators.

For details on the vendor and their offerings

Industrial Valves And Actuators Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial control valves, and industrial actuators), end-user (chemical and petroleum industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial quarter-turn valves segment will be significant for the industrial valves and actuators market growth during the forecast period. The rise in greenfield projects in the water and wastewater industry, along with the maintenance of installed valves in existing industries results in the growth of quarter-turn valves. Industries globally upgrade their existing plants to increase production efficiency and reduce labor costs, which generates higher demand for the installation of such valves.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industrial valves and actuators market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial valves and actuators market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the global industrial valves and actuators market growth during the forecast period. The transportation and industrial sectors in APAC propel the demand for both offshore and onshore refining in the oil and gas industry. The shallow-water gas exploration is expected to drive off-shore activities. China is investing in substantial amounts on new projects designed to meet domestic demand for oil and gas in the region. Valves and actuators, being one of the critical equipment used in the oil and gas industry, will experience rising demand due to future investments in the sector.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Industrial Valves And Actuators Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increasing application of simulation software is the emerging trend driving the industrial valves and actuators market growth.

3D simulation software helps manufacturers address the needs of customers regarding design requirements and applications.

Major benefits of 3D simulation in valve manufacturing include forecast changes in the design layout, offering precision and accuracy in information related to design parameters, thermal behavior, and material structure, and saving cost, time, and need for prototype testing.

Hence, the growing applications of simulation software are expected to positively impact the market growth of industrial valves and actuators during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The competitive pricing strategy of low-cost manufacturers is a primary challenge hindering the industrial valves and actuators market growth.

End-users look to invest in cost-effective machinery and solutions in the market and due to the increasing price sensitivity from the customer's end, valves and actuator original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) focus on building relationships with subcomponent suppliers to offer the most economical products in the market.

The availability of affordable labor and abundant resources enables low-cost Asian companies to manufacture valves and actuators at a significantly low price.

This results in several established vendors in the Americas and Europe not being able to consolidate their presence in the growing Asian market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about

consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample

report!

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Valves And Actuators Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial valves and actuators market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial valves and actuators market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial valves and actuators market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Valves And Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,005.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

