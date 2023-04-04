Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Size to grow by USD 17,005.57 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial valves and actuators market size is estimated to increase by USD 17,005.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities. Modernizing plant facilities to incorporate automation becomes an essential aspect of any manufacturing process. The emerging trends in automation, such as 3D simulation, will shape the competitive landscape of the global industrial sector. Present-day manufacturers allocate a reasonable share of their annual budgets behind technologies that can modernize the manufacturing setup, yielding faster and better returns in the future. The growing applications to enhance fluid flow control and flow volume regulation stress the need for valves and actuators in various industries. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Industrial valves and actuators market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global industrial valves and actuators market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial valves and actuators in the market are ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS and others.
What's New? -
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Vendor Offerings -
ABB Ltd. - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as Actuators for Selector and 10A breakers.
ACTUATECH Spa - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as Scotch-Yoke pneumatic actuators.
AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers industrial valves and actuators such as multi-turn actuators, part-turn actuators, and linear actuators.
For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial control valves, and industrial actuators), end-user (chemical and petroleum industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth by the industrial quarter-turn valves segment will be significant for the industrial valves and actuators market growth during the forecast period. The rise in greenfield projects in the water and wastewater industry, along with the maintenance of installed valves in existing industries results in the growth of quarter-turn valves. Industries globally upgrade their existing plants to increase production efficiency and reduce labor costs, which generates higher demand for the installation of such valves.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global industrial valves and actuators market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial valves and actuators market.
APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the global industrial valves and actuators market growth during the forecast period. The transportation and industrial sectors in APAC propel the demand for both offshore and onshore refining in the oil and gas industry. The shallow-water gas exploration is expected to drive off-shore activities. China is investing in substantial amounts on new projects designed to meet domestic demand for oil and gas in the region. Valves and actuators, being one of the critical equipment used in the oil and gas industry, will experience rising demand due to future investments in the sector.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends -
The increasing application of simulation software is the emerging trend driving the industrial valves and actuators market growth.
3D simulation software helps manufacturers address the needs of customers regarding design requirements and applications.
Major benefits of 3D simulation in valve manufacturing include forecast changes in the design layout, offering precision and accuracy in information related to design parameters, thermal behavior, and material structure, and saving cost, time, and need for prototype testing.
Hence, the growing applications of simulation software are expected to positively impact the market growth of industrial valves and actuators during the forecast period.
Major challenges -
The competitive pricing strategy of low-cost manufacturers is a primary challenge hindering the industrial valves and actuators market growth.
End-users look to invest in cost-effective machinery and solutions in the market and due to the increasing price sensitivity from the customer's end, valves and actuator original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) focus on building relationships with subcomponent suppliers to offer the most economical products in the market.
The availability of affordable labor and abundant resources enables low-cost Asian companies to manufacture valves and actuators at a significantly low price.
This results in several established vendors in the Americas and Europe not being able to consolidate their presence in the growing Asian market.
Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about
consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample
report!
What are the key data covered in this Industrial Valves And Actuators Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the industrial valves and actuators market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industrial valves and actuators market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial valves and actuators market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The cryogenic valves market size is estimated to increase by USD 828.94 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverage, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The valves market in mining industry size is estimated to increase by USD 1,336.86 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (mineral fuels, iron and ferro-alloys, non-ferrous metals, precious metals, and industrial minerals), type (multi-turn valves, quarter-turn valves, and control valves), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in the smart mining industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 17,005.57 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.41
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ACTUATECH Spa, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Automation Technology Inc., AVK Holding AS, BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH, EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer AG, Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Rotork Plc, SAMSON AG, The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., WAMGROUP Spa, Schlumberger Ltd., and Danfoss AS
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Industrial quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Industrial control valves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Industrial actuators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Chemical and petroleum industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Mining and minerals industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 ACTUATECH Spa
12.5 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG
12.6 AVK Holding AS
12.7 BOMAFA Armaturen GmbH
12.8 Danfoss AS
12.9 EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr Broer GmbH
12.10 Emerson Electric Co.
12.11 Flowserve Corp.
12.12 General Electric Co.
12.13 Georg Fischer AG
12.14 Honeywell International Inc.
12.15 MRC Global Inc.
12.16 Rotork Plc
12.17 SAMSON AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-valves-and-actuators-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17-005-57-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-increasing-investments-in-modernizing-industrial-facilities---technavio-301785984.html
SOURCE Technavio