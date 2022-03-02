U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Industrial Vending Machine Market Size Worth $4.6 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research
·5 min read
Grand View Research
Grand View Research

Industrial Vending Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Carousel, Coil), By Product (MRO, PPE), By End Use (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

San Francisco, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global industrial vending machine market size is estimated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing need for downtime cost reduction in companies is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Industrial vending machines are expected to lower operational downtime by enabling companies to efficiently manage their inventory. Moreover, these systems are available in different types such as carousel and coil vending machines and are designed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to cater to diverse requirements across various end-use industries.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Industrial coil vending machines are expected to be widely adopted over the forecast period due to their large inventory holding capacity.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional industrial vending machine market, registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region.

  • Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and specialty manufacturing units are increasingly adopting industrial vending systems owing to long-term benefits of cost saving.

  • The market is expected to gain significant traction in the manufacturing end use segment owing to the benefits of efficient monitoring of inventory.

  • Personal and protective equipment is estimated to be the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of more than 10.0% over the forecast period owing to increased emphasis on employee safety.

  • Key industry participants include Fastenal Company; AutoCrib, Inc.; Apex Industrial Technologies LLC; Silkron; SupplyPro, Inc.; SupplyPoint; CribMaster; CMT Industrial Solutions; IVM Ltd.; Brammer; and Grainger, Inc.

Read 109-page market research report, “Industrial Vending Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Carousel, Coil), By Product (MRO, PPE), By End Use (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027”, published by Grand View Research.

Industrial Vending Machine Market Growth & Trends

Increasing regulations in companies concerning employee safety are expected to drive the growth of the market. Vending machines for personal protective equipment (PPE) are increasingly being implemented in manufacturing and oil and gas companies to enable the efficient usage of protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and helmets. Furthermore, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) machines are installed at maintenance facilities in aviation industries, where downtime is unfavorable for business operations.

OEMs are developing industrial vending machines that are IoT-enabled. For instance, vending machines are connected to the internet enable data management of inventory usage and tracking of inventory to prevent fraudulent activities such as theft. Moreover, these systems are connected to the cloud to enable remote access to data. Thus, the company can carry out effective management of the inventory and prevent unnecessary expenses on inventory replenishment.

The market comprises a few major players such as Fastenal Company, Grainger, and AutoCrib, which are mainly involved in the manufacturing and distribution of this equipment. Additionally, these players provide services such as consulting and maintenance, and offer either supplier-managed solutions or supplier-agnostic solutions. Numerous solution vendors are also upgrading their existing offerings with cloud-based tracking capabilities, which is expected to further drive the market.

Industrial Vending Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial vending machine market on the basis of type, product, end use, and region:

Industrial Vending Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Carousel Vending Machine

  • Coil Vending Machine

  • Others

Industrial Vending Machine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Maintenance, Repair & Operations

  • Personal Protective Equipment

  • Others

Industrial Vending Machine End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

Industrial Vending Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Intelligent Vending Machines Market - The global intelligent vending machines market size is expected to reach USD 11.84 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in the penetration of self-services technology across North America and Europe is anticipated to drive the industry growth over the next nine years. Intelligent vending machines incorporate energy efficient electronic equipment including efficient lighting components, such as LEDs, compressors, and sensors, that help in conserving energy.

  • Precision Engineering Machines Market - The global precision engineering machines market size is estimated to reach USD 19.27 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased demand for advanced machining solutions, as well as the focus on reducing downtime to promote production efficiency, improve accuracy, and optimize machining processes, are driving sales growth. Moreover, Industry 4.0 promotes the integration of manufacturing facilities with other processes to create holistic and adaptive automation system architectures using precision engineering machines for production and manufacturing. Hence, the market comprises significant opportunities with the advent of industry 4.0 in the forthcoming years.

  • Computer Numerical Control Machines Market - The global computer numerical control machines market size is expected to reach USD 126.27 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising need for minimizing operating costs and errors in machine components and increasing efficiency in manpower deployment has led to the increased demand for automation and CNC machines.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


