Industrial Vending Machines Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% by 2028; Announcement of AutoCrib’s New Regional Partner to Revivify Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Lists the Main Companies in the Global Industrial Vending Machines Market: Fastenal Company (Minnesota, United States), AutoCrib, Inc. (California, United States), IVM Ltd. (Indiana Polis, United States), Apex Industrial Technologies LLC. (Ohio, United States), Silkron (Penang, Malaysia), SupplyPro, Inc. (California, United States), SupplyPoint (Rugby, United Kingdom), CribMaster (Marietta, Georgia), CMT Industrial Solutions (South Carolina, United States), Brammers (London, United Kingdom)

Pune, India, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial vending machines market size is predicted to reach USD 4,164.5 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE) in numerous industries will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Industrial Vending Machines Market, 2021-2028.” the market size stood at USD 2,365.0 million in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disrupted Manufacturing sector to Diminish Market amid Pandemic

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused enormous loss for industries in developing and developed nations. The government's stringent COVID guidelines on the manufacturing sector have further diminished the growth of the IVM market. The halt on production activities due to laborers' shortage has resulted in reduced demand for industrial vending machines. However, the introduction of new strategies to stabilize and efficiently run businesses can uplift the IVM market in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Industrial vending Machines Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industrial-vending-machines-market-103176

Market Segments:

Based on type, the Industrial Vending Machines Market is segmented into carousel vending machines, coil vending machines, and others. Based on product, the market is classified into maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), personal protective equipment (PPE), and others. Based on application, the market is divided into manufacturing, oil and gas, and others. Geographically, the market is organized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report on the industrial vending machines market encompasses:

  • Complete analysis of all the sections

  • Useful data and figures on every region

  • Latest Market trends and drivers

  • Superior insights into all emerging developments

  • COVID-19 Impact

Driving Factor:

Advanced Technology Integrated Vending Machines to Foster Growth

The market has gained enormous impetus from the advent of advanced technologies. The integration of RFID tags and cloud infrastructure for a multilingual display system will create enormous opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, IVM’s vending machines are integrated with SaveLog software that records each transaction using RFID tags, along with multi-language displays and alerts for filling up the stock. The automatic vending machines can be used to dispense all types of items without the need for staff intervention. Thus, heavy demand for smart machines will enable speedy expansion of the market. The growing adoption of industrial vending machines in small and medium manufacturing facilities owing to its benefits such as cost-effective and low energy consumption, will further uplift market sales in the foreseeable future. The rising focus of industries towards lessening the management inventories and improving performance will subsequently propel the industrial vending machines market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-vending-machines-market-103176

Market Restraint:

High Initial Investment to Restrict Market Growth

The initial purchasing cost of vending machines can be a crucial factor limiting the demand for the industrial vending machines during the forecast period. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a temporary shutdown of manufacturing sectors, which further reduces the adoption of such machines in industries. Nonetheless, the high maintenance associated with vending machines alongside its excessive operational downtime will consequently retard the growth of the Industrial Vending Machines Market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Evolving Industrial Automation to Promote Development in Asia Pacific

The Industrial Vending Machines Market in Asia Pacific generated a high revenue in 2020 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rising employment of vending machines to enhance productivity and efficiency in manufacturing processes will boost the region's industrial vending machines market share. The increasing focus towards improving inventory management will aid the expansion of the market in the region. North America is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising concerns regarding worker safety, which is boosting the adoption of vending machines in the region. Europe is predicted to rise excellently in the forthcoming years due to the emphasis on high productivity and accountability in manufacturing plants. The increasing purchase of cutting-edge machines in Italy, the UK, France, and Russia will bolster the healthy growth of these type of machine’s industry during the forecast period.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-vending-machines-market-103176

Competitive landscape:

Integration of Advanced Features in Vending Machines to Drive Industry

The prominent companies are focused on integrating advanced features in their vending machines to remain at the forefront among other strong players. Companies are introducing advanced products to cater to their enormous industrial customer base. Besides, the intensifying competition among companies can improve the prospects of the market in the future.

Key Development:

June 2018: AutoCrib Inc, a world leader in automated inventory vending machines, announced its new regional partner, AutoCrib South Asia to provide full delivery of the company’s products and services

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Global Industrial Vending Machines Market:

  • Fastenal Company (Minnesota, United States)

  • AutoCrib, Inc. (California, United States)

  • IVM Ltd. (Indiana Polis, United States)

  • Apex Industrial Technologies LLC. (Ohio, United States)

  • Silkron (Penang, Malaysia)

  • SupplyPro, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SupplyPoint (Rugby, United Kingdom)

  • CribMaster (Marietta, Georgia)

  • CMT Industrial Solutions (South Carolina, United States)

  • Brammers (London, United Kingdom)

Quick Buy - Industrial Vending Machines Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103176

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Industrial Vending Machine Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-vending-machines-market-103176

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed and Portable Indoor Monitor), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government Buildings, Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

EMEA Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge, Dust Collectors, HEPA, Baghouse, and Others), By End-users (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Undercarriage Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rubber Track, Steel Track), By Application (Agriculture, Construction, Forestry, Mining, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filter, Bottle Washer, Filler & Capper, Blow Molder, and Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Chlorination, and Others), By Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Flavored Water) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Flexible, Fabric and Others), By Shape (Round, Half Round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular and Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/industrial-vending-machine-market-10066


