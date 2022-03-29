Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the industrial water treatment chemicals market are BWA Water Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Suez S. A, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

, Lonza, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Snf Floerger, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Ashland.



The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow from $26.74 billion in 2021 to $27.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.29%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.04%.



The industrial water treatment chemicals market consists of sales of industrial water treatment chemical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) where the chemicals such as coagulant, flocculent, and PH adjustment chemicals are used in wastewater treatment, to adjust pH and begin coagulating solids in the wastewater and removal of bacteria before the delivery to clean or portable water supply before the consumption.



The industrial water treatment chemicals are segmented by product into antifoams, oxygen scavengers, corrosion inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, oxidants, PH conditioners, sludge conditioners, scale inhibitors, other.Antifoams are used in the application of microbiological fermentation technique.



Antifoams are also used by wiping on filling nozzles, on a screen suspended above the foaming systemor rims of processing vats.The various end users are oil and gas, power, metal and mining, chemical.



These are used in various applications such as raw water treatment, cooling and boilers, effluent water treatment and water desalination.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial water treatment chemicals market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing industrialization and expanding automotive sector are expected to propel the growth of the industrial water treatment chemicals market.Industrialization is rapidly growing in emerging economies such as China and India.



The automotive sector is also expanding, for instance, according to the data provided by the India Brand Equity Foundation in November 2021, the production of automobiles increased at a rate of 2.36% CAGR between FY16-20, and in FY20, 26.36 million vehicles were manufactured in India. Therefore, growing industrialization and expanding automotive sector drive the industrial water treatment chemicals market.



Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial water treatment chemicals market.These include new technologies for wastewater treatment.



For example, according to the data provided by the ministry of science and technology in august 2021, The Energy and Resources Institute of New Delhi developed a technology called The Advanced Oxidation Technology or TADOX® that reduces less load and dependence on tertiary and biological treatment systems that help to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD).



In 2019, Kurita, a water treatment company based in Japan, acquired U.S. Water Services Inc, for the deal amount of $270 million. With this acquisition, Kurita aims to strengthen its business in North America, by enhancing its comprehensive solutions that combine water treatment chemicals, facilities, and maintenance services. US Water Services Inc is a US-based manufacturer and seller of water treatment chemicals and facilities.



The countries covered in the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





