Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Record a CAGR of 4.47%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial water treatment equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of many well-diversified players. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reliability, technology, and price to compete in the market. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further, with an increase in technological innovations and M&A. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and stay up-to-date with emerging technologies. International players are currently dominating the market. However, several regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence. Technavio anticipates increased market consolidation, given the intensifying competitive landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The industrial water treatment equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 8.48 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial water treatment equipment market, including 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!
annually at USD 5000

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial water treatment equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial water treatment equipment market vendors

Related Reports

Water Recycle and Reuse Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Analysis 2022-2026

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.85

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Aquatech International LLC

  • 10.5 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.6 Ecolab Inc.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Lenntech BV

  • 10.9 Pentair Plc

  • 10.10 SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

  • 10.11 Veolia Environment SA

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-water-treatment-equipment-market-to-record-a-cagr-of--4-47-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301621169.html

SOURCE Technavio

