Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Record a CAGR of 4.47%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial water treatment equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of many well-diversified players. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reliability, technology, and price to compete in the market. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further, with an increase in technological innovations and M&A. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and stay up-to-date with emerging technologies. International players are currently dominating the market. However, several regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence. Technavio anticipates increased market consolidation, given the intensifying competitive landscape.
The industrial water treatment equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 8.48 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope
The industrial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market industry analysis
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial water treatment equipment market, including 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc.
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial water treatment equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial water treatment equipment market vendors
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.48 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.85
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Utilities Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Aquatech International LLC
10.5 Danaher Corp.
10.6 Ecolab Inc.
10.7 General Electric Co.
10.8 Lenntech BV
10.9 Pentair Plc
10.10 SUEZ WTS USA Inc.
10.11 Veolia Environment SA
10.12 Xylem Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
