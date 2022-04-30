U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,635.12
    -809.39 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 711.9 Million | 39% of the market growth will originate from APAC |17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial weighing machine market potential growth difference is expected to reach USD 711.9 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales is notably driving the industrial weighing machine market growth, although factors such as high market competition leading to price decline may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Weighing Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Weighing Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Sample Report to know more about the CAGR and YOY Growth Analysis

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 711.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.92

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Marshall Islands, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A and D Co. Ltd., ATRAX GROUP NZ LTD., Bilwinco AS, CI Electronics Ltd., D Brash and Sons Ltd., Doran Scales Inc, Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KERN and SOHN GmbH, Maguire Products, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne, Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd., Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., and Thompson Scale Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

View Market Outlook for More Insights on the key trends and drivers influencing the market

Key Segment Highlights

  • The industrial weighing machine market analysis segmentation by end-user and geography. By end-user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation and logistics, food and beverages, chemicals, and other segments. The manufacturing end-user segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment of the market. The segment is anticipated to account for highest share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the growing use of industrial weighing machines all industries as the quantity of raw materials added and the number of products produced need to be accounted for.

  • In terms of Geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial weighing machines in APAC. All the end-user segments such as manufacturing, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, chemical, and mining are expected to grow in this region. The industrial sector in this region is expected to have rapid growth owing to the developmental activities in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.This is further expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample to learn more about the contribution of other segments

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global industrial weighing machine market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the industrial weighing machine market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The industrial weighing machine market covers the following areas:

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Sizing
Industrial Weighing Machine Market Forecast
Industrial Weighing Machine Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape

The industrial weighing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on coming up with high-quality, innovative products to attract customers to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies in the market are launching innovative products solutions to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, A and D Co. Ltd. offers industrial weighing machines such as BM Series, A and D Apollo GX A, EJ Series.

Some Companies Covered in this Report are:

  • A and D Co. Ltd.

  • ATRAX GROUP NZ LTD.

  • Bilwinco AS

  • CI Electronics Ltd.

  • D Brash and Sons Ltd.

  • Doran Scales Inc

  • Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fairbanks Scales Inc.

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • KERN and SOHN GmbH

  • Maguire Products

  • Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

  • Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne

  • Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd.

  • Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Thompson Scale Co.

Download Report Sample and get additional insights on strategic moves of each vendor

Related Reports:

Electronic Weighing Scales Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Marshall Islands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Bilwinco AS

  • 10.5 CI Electronics Ltd.

  • 10.6 D Brash and Sons Ltd.

  • 10.7 Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fairbanks Scales Inc.

  • 10.9 Maguire Products

  • 10.10 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • 10.11 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

  • 10.12 Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-weighing-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-711-9-million--39-of-the-market-growth-will-originate-from-apac-17-000-technavio-reports-301535614.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Soared on Friday

    News that the Chinese government is getting ready to wrap up its years-long crackdown on the country's tech stocks, and shift toward supporting the sector instead, sparked a rally in Chinese equities Friday morning. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) are up 9.9%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is gaining 10.9%, and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is leading the sector higher with an 11.2% gain. China's economy grew only 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, slower than the government's targeted 5.5% growth rate for this year -- and according to the International Monetary Fund, rather than improving, the economy looks likely to slow further as the year wears on.

  • Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Novavax Surges As Its Covid Shot Approaches The FDA Finish Line

    The Food and Drug Administration said Friday its panel of experts will discuss Novavax's Covid vaccine in June, leading NVAX stock to surge.

  • Exxon and Chevron, Buoyed by High Oil Prices, Shower Investors With Cash

    Exxon Mobil said it collected $5.5 billion in first-quarter profit, more than double the same period last year, and would triple its share repurchases.

  • Analog Devices is laying off 61 workers and selling and putting up for sublease some of its local facilities

    Analog Devices Inc. is cutting jobs and shedding space as it consolidates its Silicon Valley operations in San Jose. The Massachusetts chipmaker plans to lay off 61 workers in Milpitas toward the end of June, it told state officials Monday. Meanwhile, it's put a manufacturing facility it owns in that city up for sale and has put up for sublease space it leases in two buildings in Santa Clara.

  • Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles Gambit Hits EU Fault Lines as Stakes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After suffering months of punishing sanctions, Vladimir Putin used a powerful tool to impose some economic pain on Europe -- and to fracture the unity of his opponents -- by shutting off natural gas this week to a pair of NATO members. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll

  • Intel CEO Promises Quicker Return to Technological Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, facing investor skepticism about his turnaround bid, said the company now expects to reach a key technological milestone sooner than planned, helping the storied chipmaker regain its edge. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Re

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • As Time Passes, and the Weather Warms, Putin’s Power Play in Europe Loses Force

    Turning off the spigot on natural gas remains a big problem. But Russia’s ability to bully Europe, beginning with Poland and Bulgaria, may last only so long.

  • The Rig Count Climbs As Markets Clamor For More Oil

    The rig count has continued to climb as the market continues to call for more oil, with the count hitting its highest level since April 2020

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • How Are Dividends on IRAs Taxed?

    Reinvesting dividends in an IRA is a great way to grow your retirement funds faster, but be sure you understand the potential tax trap.

  • Amazon has ‘a ton of pricing power’ for its Prime service, analyst says

    Cowen Sr. Analyst John Blackledge joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon earnings, the company’s pricing power, inflation and supply chain constraints, and the outlook for growth as the stock drops to its lowest level since 2014.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Why Does Berkowitz Keep Buying Enterprise Products Partners?

    The company's rapidly increasing free cash flow could be the reason

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Exxon, Chevron post big revenues, but Wall Street shrugs

    (Reuters) -The two largest U.S. oil companies on Friday posted big revenues in the first quarter, but analysts said Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp fell short of expectation during a period when oil prices surged to nearly $140 a barrel. Exxon and Chevron earned $5.5 billion and $6.3 billion, respectively, and the former returned to its years-ago strategy of big share repurchases by tripling expected buybacks through 2023 to $30 billion. Chevron got in on that as well, boosting buybacks to their most in more than a year.

  • Chevron to Ramp Up Output at Biggest U.S. Oil Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. lifted its production target in North America’s biggest oil field in a sign that U.S. shale is responding to $100-a-barrel crude despite rising cost pressures and equipment shortages. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Rethinks Its China TiesUkraine Latest: Penta