U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.00
    +41.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    +264.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,458.50
    +142.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.30
    +22.80 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    +1.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.60
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9631
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    +1.13 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0816
    +0.0133 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3600
    -0.3200 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.60
    +940.32 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.69
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Industrial Welding Robots Market to Record a CAGR of 6.26%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC is driving the industrial welding robots market growth. However, factors such as increasing price competition in APAC may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial welding robots market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial welding robots market, including ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, EWM AG, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hyundai Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Kemppi Oy, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The spot welding robot segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing use of spot welding robots in the automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery industries. Spot welding is a major process in the manufacturing facilities of end-users. Industry players are using spot welding robots to raise their productivity and gain operational efficiency.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising investments in the automotive industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the industrial welding robots market in APAC.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will enable the industrial welding robots market to grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the industrial welding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial welding robots market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial welding robots market vendors

Related Reports

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The grinding robots market share is expected to increase by USD 51.97 million from 2021 to 2026.

Shelf-mounted Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The shelf-mounted robots market share is projected to increase by USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Welding Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corp., EWM AG, FANUC Corp., Hyundai Robotics, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 11.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 11.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 OMRON Corp.

  • 11.8 Panasonic Corp

  • 11.9 Stellantis NV

  • 11.10 Teradyne Inc.

  • 11.11 The Lincoln Electric Co.

  • 11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026
Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-welding-robots-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-26-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301632998.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. What to Watch For.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

    Oil rose more than 1% on Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $77.79.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • How Much the Average Person Has Saved for Retirement, and How To Save More

    The average person's retirement fund does not contain millions of dollars. In August 2022, GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans on the topic of retirement. When asked how much they currently had...

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.