Industrial Welding Robots Market to Record a CAGR of 6.26%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC is driving the industrial welding robots market growth. However, factors such as increasing price competition in APAC may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial welding robots market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial welding robots market, including ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, EWM AG, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hyundai Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Kemppi Oy, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The spot welding robot segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing use of spot welding robots in the automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery industries. Spot welding is a major process in the manufacturing facilities of end-users. Industry players are using spot welding robots to raise their productivity and gain operational efficiency.

Story continues

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising investments in the automotive industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the industrial welding robots market in APAC.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will enable the industrial welding robots market to grow during the next five years

Approximation of the industrial welding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial welding robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial welding robots market vendors

Related Reports

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The grinding robots market share is expected to increase by USD 51.97 million from 2021 to 2026.

Shelf-mounted Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The shelf-mounted robots market share is projected to increase by USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Welding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corp., EWM AG, FANUC Corp., Hyundai Robotics, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

11.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

11.7 OMRON Corp.

11.8 Panasonic Corp

11.9 Stellantis NV

11.10 Teradyne Inc.

11.11 The Lincoln Electric Co.

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-welding-robots-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-26-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301632998.html

SOURCE Technavio