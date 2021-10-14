Industrial Welding Robots Market Size to grow by USD 2.30 Bn from 2021 to 2025 |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6%, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Welding Robots Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The industrial welding robots market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the stringent regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Industrial Welding Robots Market is segmented by Product (Spot, Arc, and Laser), End-user (Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Heavy machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial welding robots market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

DENSO Corp.

FANUC Corp.

General Electric Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

The Lincoln Electric Co.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Welding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

