Industrial Welding Robots Market Size to grow by USD 2.30 Bn from 2021 to 2025 |17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6%, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Welding Robots Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover more insights about the growth potential variance. - Read Free Sample Report!

The industrial welding robots market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the stringent regulatory framework to ensure the safety of the workforce will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Industrial Welding Robots Market is segmented by Product (Spot, Arc, and Laser), End-user (Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Heavy machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial welding robots market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • DENSO Corp.

  • FANUC Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • The Lincoln Electric Co.

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Related Reports:
Laser Welding Machine Market -The laser welding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 373.97 million and record a CAGR of 4.73% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Friction Welding Machine Market -The friction welding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 250.51 million and record a CAGR of 1.93% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Industrial Welding Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.10

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-welding-robots-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-30-bn-from-2021-to-2025-17000-technavio-reports-301399478.html

SOURCE Technavio

