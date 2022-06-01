U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% by 2025 | Reduction in Installation & Retrofit Costs to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries Market by Technology (WLAN, wireless heart, WiMAX, and others), End-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The industrial wireless market in process industries market size is expected to increase by USD 2.7 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The reduction in installation and retrofit costs is a major factor driving the global industrial wireless market in process industries' market share growth. A wireless system involves significantly lower installation and retrofit costs when compared with a wired system. In the case of repair and reconfiguration requirements, wired systems involve the installation of new cables and associated labor and trenching and hardware needs. In contrast to these expenses involved in a wired system, a wireless system can be easily scaled up according to the requirements of an industry without the addition of any new hardware. Wired networks can also prove to be high-cost entailing set-ups in cases where connections are spread across a wide area through cables and conduits. Post-installation, the addition of new wireless instruments to meet the evolving needs of an industry, is relatively easy and can be easily configured to connect and merge with the existing wireless network within the industry. It is due to these cost benefits realized during installation or retrofit projects that industrial users are moving toward the adoption of wireless networks within their shop floor and industrial facilities, thereby driving the market.

  • Market Challenges - The high switching costs will be a major challenge for the global industrial wireless market in process industries' market share growth during the forecast period. Higher switching cost is one of the major factors that negatively affect the adoption of a wireless network within the process industries. Many cost-driven enterprises find it difficult to transform from their traditional wired networks to a wireless system because of the high switching costs. The switching cost of these automation systems is higher than that of a conventional system. However, the effective utilization of wireless networks requires proper installation in the industry, which can result in a potential loss for businesses if not carried out properly. In addition, the procurement cost of wireless hardware products is higher than that in wired networks, which is ultimately passed on to the end-user in the form of implementation or commissioning charges. Overlooking the long-term cost benefits, several process industries restrict their vision on the short-term expenses and therefore refrain from the adoption of wireless technologies.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -  Read our  Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The industrial wireless market in process industries market report is segmented by Technology (WLAN, wireless heart, WiMAX, and others), End-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned 

The industrial wireless market in the process industries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in R&D to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The ultra-wideband market share is expected to increase by USD 846.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%. Download a sample now!

  • The cellular M2M module market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01%. Download a sample now!

Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.26%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.58

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 WLAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 WiMAX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End user

  • 6.3 OGPI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 Belden Inc.

  • 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.6 Eaton Corporation Plc

  • 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 11.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.12 Siemens AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-wireless-market-in-process-industries-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-26-by-2025--reduction-in-installation--retrofit-costs-to-boost-market-growth-17000-technavio--reports-301557811.html

SOURCE Technavio

