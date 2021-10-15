U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Industrial WLAN Market To Record 4.65% CAGR From 2021 To 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial WLAN market is expected to grow by USD 44.64 million from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.65%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Industrial WLAN Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Read Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the industrial WLAN market.

The industrial WLAN market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • End-user

  • Geography

For more information about various segments of the market, Download a Free Sample.

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial WLAN market include Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the industrial WLAN market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The industrial WLAN market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The emergence of Industry 4.0, increasing focus on predictive maintenance, and enhancing connectivity in businesses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, security threats of WLAN will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial WLAN market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the industrial WLAN market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the industrial WLAN market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial WLAN market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Industrial Sensors Market: The industrial sensors market has been segmented by product (pressure, temperature, proximity, flow, and others), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

  • Industrial Transmitters Market: The industrial transmitters market has been segmented by product (flow transmitters, level transmitters, pressure transmitters, general purpose transmitters, and temperature transmitters), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Industrial WLAN Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 44.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes for additional highlights on the industrial WLAN market.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-wlan-market-to-record-4-65-cagr-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301400941.html

SOURCE Technavio

