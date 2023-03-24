U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    +2.85 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,123.82
    +18.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,760.29
    -27.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.29
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    -0.67 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.60
    -13.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3730
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6800
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.81
    -587.08 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.18
    -16.20 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and End-Use Industry

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Workwear and Uniforms, Protective Wear and Gear, Footwear, Gloves, and Others), Category (Men, Unisex, and Women), and End-Use Industry (Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Heavy Industries and Manufacturing, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, and Others).

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433204/?utm_source=GNW

The industrial workwear and gear market size is projected to grow from US$ 43,725.45 million in 2022 to US$ 63,072.02 million by 2028; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Industrial accidents, which can lead to severe consequences on human health, are among the major concerns across various industries. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), ~2.78 million work-related deaths are recorded yearly across the world, of which 2.4 million are related to occupational diseases. Additionally, annually, the global numbers of occupational accidents and work-related illnesses reach ~340 million and ~160 million, respectively, every year. The ILO stated that most of the deaths among workers are caused due to work-related diseases, while hazardous substances alone are estimated to cause 651,279 deaths per year.

Many industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, automotive, and chemicals, record numerous work-related deaths and injuries.Over the past, successive major accidents in the chemicals industry have contributed to numerous deaths and injuries, and massive environmental pollution and economic loss.

According to the Environmental Ministry, the number of deaths in the chemicals industry has reduced by ~41% from 2015 to 2018, while the number of injured has increased significantly. The increased number of accidents in the industry has raised concerns regarding workers’ safety and resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for their safety.

Owing to the increasing number of industrial accidents, employers are adopting several standards defined by national and international organizations to ensure the well-being and safety of their employees at the workplace.Industrial workwear is designed to provide protection, durability, and comfort to employees while working across diversified industrial bases and helps them avoid severe casualties at the workplace, thereby improving the working efficiency of workers.

Thus, an increase in industrial accidents and work-related mortality propel the demand for industrial workwear and gear to ensure the workers’ safety, which, in turn, drives the market growth.

In 2021, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global industrial workwear and gear market.A surge in occupational accidents, especially in the manufacturing and construction industries, is likely to fuel the demand for workwear and gear for workers in Europe in the coming years.

According to Eurostat’s January 2022 report, there were 3,408 fatal accidents at work in Europe in 2019, recording an increase of 76 deaths compared to 2018.The construction sector accounted for more than 20% of fatal accidents at work in the EU.

The growing competition among manufacturers, processors, and importers is further influencing the industrial workwear and gear market growth.Europe is a base for the leading players operating in the industrial workwear and gear market; these include Alsico Group, Alexandra, Fristads Kansas Group, and Hultafors Group.

In September 2022, FRISTADS launched its “Green High Visibility Collection” for professionals working in the transportation and construction industries, especially those involved in road construction, maintenance, and service operations. This collection includes high-vis jackets and trousers made with garments that come with an Environment Product Declaration (EPD), featuring special rib-knitted stretch panels and 4× comfort.

Carhartt, Inc.; ARAMARK; Alsico Group; A. LAFONT SAS; Honeywell International Inc.; Hultafors Group AB; Lakeland Industries Inc.; VF Corporation; Ansell Ltd.; Hultafors Group AB; and Mustang Workwear are a few of the major players operating in the global industrial workwear and gear market. Market players continuously focus on strategic development initiatives such as research and development, merger and acquisition, expansion, and new product launch for offering high-quality and innovative products.

The overall industrial workwear and gear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial workwear and gear market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433204/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 1,300 more jobs in New Jersey

    The layoffs will come ahead of a change in labor laws in the U.S. state in April that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to notify them 90 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs, instead of 60 days. In January, the struggling retailer had said it would lay off more employees to reduce costs, after announcing last year that it would cut 20% of its corporate and supply-chain workforce.

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions Pro

  • Bank of America Trims Banking, Lending Group Amid Industry Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is trimming its wealth-management, banking and lending group as higher interest rates continue to crimp business on Wall Street, forcing banks to make broader cuts.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeFewer than 200 staffers were offe

  • Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

    Before plunging on Friday morning, oil prices had recovered somewhat from last week's crash, but the lack of demand from the SPR capped that rebound.

  • Is This Finally an Atomic Bomb From the SEC?

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s notice to Coinbase (COIN) that it’s likely to be accused of breaking securities laws could foreshadow an agency effort to break the back of the crypto sector as it now operates, but it also may finally force court rulings that define how the industry can move forward.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Ford CEO: Tesla is going to see 'more price competition' in the EV market

    Ford CEO Jim Farley is all in on taking the fight to Tesla.

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeWorkers were informed last week that their p

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Goldman Sachs: Should it be punished for its role in the Silicon Valley Bank debacle?

    I’d like to suggest an approach for our political leaders to take on the role that Goldman Sachs played in the collapse of SVB: figure out how much money Goldman made by buying $24 billion of securities from SVB at a below-market price. And then to demand that Goldman turn over that profit to the federal government.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • Oil slides 2.5% on concerns over health of banking sector

    Oil prices fell about 2.5% on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Both benchmarks, which fell over 4% earlier in the session, were on track to end the week higher, after posting their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to banking sector turmoil and worries about a possible recession. Banking stocks slid earlier in the session in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

  • HSBC tells investors to reject proposals by unhappy minority shareholders on dividends, restructuring

    HSBC's directors have recommended that investors vote against proposals by a group of frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical structural restructuring to enhance the bank's value, such as spinning off its Asian operations. The proposals, submitted by Ken Lui Yu-kin, the leader of the "Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group", earlier this month, are among 18 resolutions to be voted on at the bank's May 5 annual general meeting in Birmingham, England. "A me

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.