Industrials REIT Limited's (JSE:MLI) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Industrials REIT's (JSE:MLI) stock is up by a considerable 34% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Industrials REIT's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Industrials REIT is:

9.3% = UK£46m ÷ UK£495m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Industrials REIT's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

As you can see, Industrials REIT's ROE looks pretty weak. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 9.3%. Looking at Industrials REIT's exceptional 20% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play thats influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 13% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Industrials REIT is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Industrials REIT Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Industrials REIT seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 67%, meaning the company retains only 33% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings have grown significantly as we saw above.

Besides, Industrials REIT has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Industrials REIT has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

