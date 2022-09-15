U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

INDUSTRIES HONORED FOR BEING "GOOD CORPORATE CITIZENS"

·2 min read

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts) recognized 370 companies with certificates for being "good corporate citizens" for the year 2021. These companies have met their limits for wastewater discharge for at least a year, maintained their environmental equipment, and fulfilled all permit requirements. Of these companies, ninety-three have received this recognition for five or more consecutive years.

Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sanitation Districts of Los Ang)
Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sanitation Districts of Los Ang)

"To protect public health and the environment, our agency works closely with our industrial dischargers to ensure their wastewater meets or exceeds regulatory requirements. The treatment that these companies provide before discharging wastewater to our sewer system allows the Sanitation Districts to operate more effectively for all ratepayers," remarked Robert C. Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Sanitation Districts.  "We applaud these companies for their commitment to being good environmental stewards," added Mr. Ferrante.

"The recipients of these awards are pleased to receive this recognition, and we see ourselves as partners with the Sanitation Districts in protecting the environment," said Sam Bell, owner of Metal Surfaces, Inc., of Bell Gardens and chair of the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council.

The idea for the Certificates of Recognition originated with the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council, an advisory group currently consisting of 11 representatives from different industrial sectors. The Council and the Sanitation Districts believe that it is important to acknowledge industries with good compliance records. The recognition program is now in its twenty-sixth year.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, converts waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

Contact: Jyoti Banaji, Industrial Waste Section
Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts
(562) 908-4288, ext. 2906 
or Basil Hewitt, Public Information Office
(562) 908-4288, ext. 2303

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industries-honored-for-being-good-corporate-citizens-301625607.html

SOURCE Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County

