Industrivärden intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for resolution on cancellation of the Industrivärden shares received from Handelsbanken

Industrivärden, AB
·2 min read
Industrivärden intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on a reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of the Class A shares in Industrivärden that Industrivärden will receive through extra dividend from the portfolio company Handelsbanken. The purpose is to enable the shareholders in Industrivärden to benefit from the received value in the best possible way. The Board of Directors’ complete proposals will be made available in connection with the forthcoming notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting in Industrivärden.

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Handelsbanken today resolved on an extra dividend to its shareholders in the form of Class A shares in Industrivärden. Industrivärden will thereby receive 3,310,769 own Class A shares, corresponding to a value of approximately SEK 930 million.

The Board of Directors in Industrivärden has evaluated different alternatives in order for its shareholders to benefit from the value of the received Industrivärden shares in the best possible way. Based on these considerations, which amongst other things include that the Class A shares in Industrivärden are traded at a discount to the underlying net asset value, a cancellation of the received shares is considered to be the most appropriate alternative for Industrivärden and its shareholders.

The proposals for resolution mean that the share capital is reduced by way of cancellation of the own Class A shares received through the extra dividend, followed by a corresponding increase in the share capital by way of a bonus issue. The reduction of the share capital can thereby be implemented without obtaining an authorization from the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Combined, these measures entail that neither the company’s restricted equity nor its share capital is reduced.

Further information will be made available in connection with the forthcoming notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting, which is intended to be held on November 23, 2021.


Stockholm, Sweden, October 21, 2021


AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

The Board of Directors


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall, (tel. +46-8-666 64 00), on October 21, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. CET.

