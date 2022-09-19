U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.84
    +14.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.61
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.20
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2780
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,574.03
    +91.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.79
    +16.97 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Industry 4.0: Securing the future of the food & beverage industry

Fortude
·4 min read
Fortude
Fortude

John Broadbent, Industry 4.0 specialist, Fortude, and Andy Buckle, Industry Strategist, Infor share insights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With global enterprises looking for ways to improve their business performance and enhance capabilities across various sectors, it is no secret that Industry 4.0 has become one of the most discussed topics amongst industry professionals.

During these discussions, much can be learned about the undiscovered possibilities that can benefit global infrastructures. Fortude and Infor sat down to discuss the great potential of industry 4.0, primarily within the food and beverage sector, and what we can expect from the future if this new age of technology is implemented.

Evolving with new technologies

The term ‘Industry 4.0’ was coined in Germany in 2011, referring to the fourth industrial revolution. It is the convergence of very specific technologies that have been implemented in manufacturing over the years.

Where Industry 3.0 offered computerisation and the ability to get onto a network, industry 4.0 opens up those same technologies, but with the need for certain infrastructures in place: Wi-Fi, LANs, firewalls, switches, cyber security and more. These cyber-physical systems provide the ability to see what is going on in any process, namely on a dashboard, where information can be monitored in real-time.

Despite the clear benefits that newer technologies have presented, many companies are hesitant to adopt them for fear of uprooting their existing systems.

John Broadbent, Industry, 4.0 Specialist at Fortude, made it clear that Industry 4.0 does not necessitate changing the entire business's inner workings all at once. He expressed that leadership needs to commit to the journey of digital transformation, and plan how they will do it. This journey will not only allow companies to store information for later use, but it also let them merge this information and technology with new or existing systems, as they will now learn what needs attention within each of their internal processes.

Adopting a circular economy with Industry 4.0

Many industries are fighting to uphold a more circular economy, especially now that consumers are more informed about sustainability efforts and want to know far more about their purchases originated.

Traditionally, information on purchased food has been kept in silos, but now, some organisations are leveraging blockchain technology so that information can be uploaded as an open trail they can give to their customers. This means that they can see the supply chain history of any products and understand the impacts along the chain.

John explained, “The circular economy will not be driven by government but by industry, so the social, environmental and sustainable responsibility lies heavily with manufacturers, so that their waste streams can be repurposed, recycled and used by others, and that minimal non-recyclable waste is being produced.”

He went on to say that transformation journeys in manufacturing are said to provide a 10% increase in production output, 11% in capacity utilisation, and a 12% increase in labour productivity.

Infor and Fortude agree that unless the resources used are being measured, knowing how much waste is produced and where it is going, will remain unknown. Both express that Industry 4.0 is a great opportunity to combat that, where storing and collecting information can be analysed to make better decisions. Using this technology, the F&B manufacturing industry will be able to reduce energy consumption and waste production, and improve customer relations.

Happy workforce and happy customers

Leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), networks and cloud computing, and cyber-physical systems within F&B manufacturing allows for processes to become more streamlined, and helps manufacturers to stay resilient and responsive during production issues, labour shortages, or supply chain disruption. This also means improved products, greater satisfaction in the workforce and better customer experiences.

John went on to describe how the ultimate goal for Industry 4.0 is to keep the customer happy, among other things. He says: “I believe it’s twofold. Companies need to have a good culture. Good culture brings in good talent; good talent then secures the customer base because the customers are then dealing with the organisation, as it’s culturally aligned with their values.”

“We need to be mindful of who our customers are and what they want from us. People want to know where their money is being invested and we need to be far more aware of our requirement to become more sustainable.”

Andy Buckle, Industry Strategist at Infor, adds to this by saying: “With this new technology that's available now, with the cloud-type delivery where you can get things up to market very quickly, and with the cost a lot less than it used to be, we are finding that smaller companies are realising this is an area that they should capitalise on - not as an optional channel but an additional channel to their business.”

This article contains excerpts from Fortude’s webinar, An Industry 4.0 Perspective | The Digital Foundation for Smart Manufacturing in Food & Beverage’. To find out about Fortude’s upcoming webinars, visit: https://fortude.co/

CONTACT: Contact info : Nafli Mufthi NafliM@fortude.co


Recommended Stories

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • TASEKO MINES PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR FLORENCE COPPER UIC PERMIT

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the federal permitting process for its Florence Copper Project.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says

    Bank of America expects oil prices to top $100 per barrel by the end of 2022 as demand from Asia begins to pick up again.

  • Exclusive-Chevron offering minority stakes in three Alaskan oilfields

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from oil production in the state in three decades. One of the earliest companies to prospect for oil in Alaska, Chevron helped develop the state's oil industry last century but later exited output there in 1992. The company is offering stakes in three oilfields, it confirmed.

  • Retired Couple Wins $5.2 Million Award From UBS Over YES Strategy

    It’s one of the largest investor awards over how a complex options strategy was marketed and implemented.

  • Commentary: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s comments about inflation and remote work show poor judgment

    Evidence that remote work increases productivity is ample–and Larry Fink could have assigned an intern at BlackRock to find it, says Gleb Tsipursky.

  • Why Adobe Stock Keeps Falling

    Shares of PDF pioneer Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) got pummeled last week, falling 24% through Friday after announcing plans to acquire online design platform Figma at its $400 million in current-year revenues for $20 billion (i.e., 50 times sales). In today's news, Wells Fargo and Edward Jones both downgraded shares of Adobe to "equal weight" and "hold," respectively, and the Figma acquisition placed front and center in their explanations for why. "Adobe shocked the software world announcing its intent to acquire Figma for ~$20Bn," commented Wells.

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Still Falling (But That May Change Soon)

    Gasoline prices are on the longest downward streak since 2015, but the reprieve could soon be over. Gasoline prices have fallen for 14 consecutive weeks with the national average price of gasoline surpassing 2018's record decline, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The average price of gasoline has dipped by 3.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64 per gallon on Sept. 19, according to data from GasBuddy that was compiled from over 11 million individual price reports from over 150,000 stations nationwide.

  • Aerospace preparing supply chain for life after Russia titanium

    Russia and lower future input from China were the backdrop for a U.S. Chamber discussion last week on changes in the supply chain that included Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

    Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • U.S. states ask appeals court to reinstate Facebook lawsuit

    A big group of U.S. states, led by New York, argued to an appeals court Monday that it should reinstate an antitrust lawsuit against Meta's Facebook because of ongoing harm from the company's actions and because the states had not waited too long to file their complaint. Barbara Underwood, solicitor general of New York which led the group that consists of 46 states, Guam and District of Columbia, said that it was wrong to treat states like a class action and put a limit on when they can sue. She said that Facebook's actions harmed the economy and the marketplace.