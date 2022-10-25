U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Industry 5.0 Market Growth Opportunities by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO  , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry 5.0 Market by Technology, Device, Application  and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Industry 5.0 refers to the production model where main objective is to leverage human expertise in collaboration with smart macheneries and robots. It focuses on obtaining resource-efficient and user-preferred industrial manufacturing solutions compared to that of Industry 4.0.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

The adoption of Industry 5.0 helps to achieve cost optimization, leveraging greener and environmental friendly solutions, and focus on personalization and creativity areas in the industrial manufacturing sectors. Big Data, internet of things, human-machine interface, cyber security, industrial robots, augmented reality and virtual reality, and 3D printing, are some of the advanced technologies focused under Industry 5.0 ecosystem.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35376359

Surging adoption of industrial robotics and automation across manufacturing sector

Increasing demand for industrial robotics and automated machineries across manufacturing and processing facilities will drive the Industry 5.0 market growth. The industrial robot helps to cut down production costs, achieve economies of scale, and saves timeline in manufacturing facilities. According to World Robotics 2021 report, the annual installations of industrial robots accounted for 435,000 units in 2021 and it is expected to reach 518,000 units by 2024 with a 6% y-o-y growth rate. Also, as of October 2021, over 3 million industrial robots were operating in manufacturing facilities around the world. The increasing deployment of industrial robots will support the Industry 5.0 market growth over the forecast period.

Proliferation of smart factories across the globe will accelerate the Industry 5.0 market growth

With the evolution of Industry 5.0, and rising adoption of noval technologies such as digital twin, machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things, etc. across industrial sector has led to increasing demand for smart factories world wide. Favorable government initiatives and investment schemes to support advancements in manufacturing is support the adoption of smart factories. For instance, in December 2021, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Government of China has released a 5-year plan which targets digitalization of over 500 smart factories across the country by 2025. Such supportive initiatives will fuel the Industry 5.0 market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The study categorizes the Industry 5.0 market based on by End-use and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027.

Industry 5.0 Market, by End-use Vertical

  • Manufacturing

  • Supply Chain Management

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Electronics & Foundry

Industry 5.0 Market, By Region

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • RoW

High cost associated with the adoption of Industry 5.0 solutions by SMEs

The cost of implementing advanced technologies such as edge computing, blockchain, human-machine interface, virtual reality, is on the higher side. This costly investments is not suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) especially when they are engaged into low-volume productions. This may pose a major challenge for the growth of Industry 5.0 market to some extent.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=35376359

Key players in the Industry 5.0 market

  1. ABB

  2. KUKA,

  3. Nexus Integra,

  4. Siemens AG,

  5. Rockwell Automation Inc.

  6. Schneider Electric,

  7. IBM

  8. Microsoft Corporation

  9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

Challenges: High maintenance leads to hours of shutdown

  • In August 2022, ABB (Switzerland) launched its new smart factory in India which follows Industry 5.0 standards that includes human and cobots collaboration. The launch of new smart factory will enhance the productivity by 40%, and expected to have a test automation ration of around 50%.

  • In August 2021, UnifyTwin, Inc. (US) announced the launch of new Industry 5.0 solution which focuses on unifying human and machine intelligence to eliminate the digital blind spots to achieve smart manufacturing operations.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-5-0-market-growth-opportunities-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301657042.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

