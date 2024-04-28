Industry Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Revenue Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. PTC Therapeutics has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 13% to US$28.57 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from 13 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics is for revenues of US$672m in 2024, implying a sizeable 28% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 24% to US$5.76 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$605m and losses of US$6.15 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$29.50, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 35% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 26% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 18% per year. It's pretty clear that PTC Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around PTC Therapeutics' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at PTC Therapeutics.

Analysts are clearly in love with PTC Therapeutics at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

