Industry Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Revenue Forecasts

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Altium from its 15 analysts is for revenues of US$315m in 2024 which, if met, would be a major 32% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 28% to US$0.61. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$285m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.58 in 2024. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a modest lift to earnings per share estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of AU$39.98, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Altium's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 32% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Altium to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Altium.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Altium that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

