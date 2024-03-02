Industry Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Nordex will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Nordex too, with the stock up 21% to €11.36 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the ten analysts covering Nordex are now predicting revenues of €7.2b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of €0.11 per share this year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €6.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.091 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €14.90, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Nordex's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Nordex's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Nordex.

