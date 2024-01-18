Industry Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Revenue Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.4% over the past week, closing at US$13.43. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Liquidia's seven analysts is for revenues of US$57m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 210% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.93 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$52m and losses of US$0.94 per share in 2024. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target rose 5.8% to US$20.86, with the analysts encouraged by the improved revenue outlook even though the company remains lossmaking.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Liquidia's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 147% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 35% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Liquidia to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Liquidia's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Liquidia.

It's great to see the analysts upgrading their estimates, but the biggest highlight to us is that the business is expected to become profitable in the foreseeable future. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

