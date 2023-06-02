Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their 3i Group plc (LON:III) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Celebrations may be in order for 3i Group plc (LON:III) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that 3i Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the five analysts covering 3i Group provided consensus estimates of UK£3.8b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 20% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£3.4b of revenue in 2024. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 31% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that 3i Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at 3i Group.

Analysts are clearly in love with 3i Group at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

