Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Shareholders in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from its five analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2023 which, if met, would be a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.0b in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, given the decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 23% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.7% per year. Not only are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

