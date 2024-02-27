Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

Celebrations may be in order for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd are now predicting revenues of RM1.4b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a substantial 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing RM1.1b of revenue in 2024. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, given the considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target rose 26% to RM2.87, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's prospects following this update.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 28% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.3% annual decline over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 4.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to perform better than companies in the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd.

