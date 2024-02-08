Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for e.l.f. Beauty from its 15 analysts is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2025 which, if met, would be a substantial 41% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 28% to US$2.99. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.82 in 2025. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a solid increase in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 18% to US$199 per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting e.l.f. Beauty's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect e.l.f. Beauty to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at e.l.f. Beauty.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests e.l.f. Beauty could be moderately undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

