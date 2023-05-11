Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Celebrations may be in order for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Kinetik Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$1.3b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.1b in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Kinetik Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 12% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 60% growth over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 3.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Kinetik Holdings is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Kinetik Holdings this year. The analysts also expect revenues to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Kinetik Holdings.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Kinetik Holdings, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

