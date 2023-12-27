Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

Celebrations may be in order for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Kolibri Global Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Kolibri Global Energy's twin analysts is for revenues of US$106m in 2024, which would reflect a sizeable 125% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$94m in 2024. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Kolibri Global Energy, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Kolibri Global Energy

TSX:KEI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Kolibri Global Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 92% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.1% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kolibri Global Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Kolibri Global Energy next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Kolibri Global Energy.

Analysts are clearly in love with Kolibri Global Energy at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.