Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Revenue Forecasts By 38%

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 55% to US$11.27 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Liquidia's seven analysts is for revenues of US$50m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a huge 176% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.97 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$37m and losses of US$1.16 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 31% to US$18.29, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Liquidia's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 125% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 35% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Liquidia is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Liquidia's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Liquidia.

Better yet, Liquidia is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

