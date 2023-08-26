Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of AU$2.3b in 2024, which would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dip 9.6% to AU$0.30 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$2.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.30 in 2024. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of AU$3.37, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Peter Warren Automotive Holdings's valuation in the near term.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Peter Warren Automotive Holdings.

