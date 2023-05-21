Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Signal Gold Inc. (TSE:SGNL) Revenue Forecasts By 22%

Signal Gold Inc. (TSE:SGNL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Signal Gold's three analysts is for revenues of CA$6.0m in 2023, which would reflect a disturbing 86% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$4.9m in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of CA$1.09, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Signal Gold analyst has a price target of CA$1.60 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$0.80. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 92% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.4% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Signal Gold is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Signal Gold this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Signal Gold.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect Signal Gold to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

