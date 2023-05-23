Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) Revenue Forecasts By 16%

UOA Development Bhd (KLSE:UOADEV) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for UOA Development Bhd from its five analysts is for revenues of RM572m in 2023 which, if met, would be a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing RM494m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around UOA Development Bhd, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of RM1.73, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic UOA Development Bhd analyst has a price target of RM1.86 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.65. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that UOA Development Bhd is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 19% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 22% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.7% per year. Not only are UOA Development Bhd's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for UOA Development Bhd this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at UOA Development Bhd.

