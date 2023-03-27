U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,543.00
    +109.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,907.50
    +17.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    -22.90 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.23
    -0.38 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4400
    +0.7390 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,926.34
    +242.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.44
    +37.99 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Industry Assessment of Automotive Turbochargers, e-Chargers, and Superchargers to 2032 - Identifies the Fastest-Growing Regional Markets, Industry Leaders, and Lucrative Business Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Automotive Turbochargers, e-Chargers and Superchargers - Forecasts and Trends for Light-Vehicle Applications to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This exclusive new report analyses the turbocharger market for passenger cars, providing market intelligence on the main drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges and assesses the market as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic. It includes market share estimates across Europe, North America, Japan and worldwide as well as regional market volume and value forecasts from 2018 to 2032.

The scope of this 6th edition report includes:

  • How fast is the automotive turbocharger, e-Charger and supercharger market growing?

  • What are the key drivers of growth?

  • Which regions of the world are growing fastest and why?

  • What are the opportunities for electric turbochargers?

  • Who are the market leaders in Europe, North America and Japan?

  • On the supply side, manufacturers are broadening the scope of their technological solutions to adapt to the range of engine concepts. Who is doing what?

The report also includes coverage of key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the turbocharger arena.

Companies Mentioned

  • BMTS Technology

  • BorgWarner

  • Garrett Motion

  • Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • Vitesco Technologies

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope of the report
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Summary

Chapter 2 PESTER Analysis
2.1 Political
2.2 Economic
2.3 Social
2.4 Technological
2.5 Environmental
2.6 Regulatory

Chapter 3 The Market
3.1 Turbocharger market trends
3.2 Turbocharger market players
3.3 Turbocharger market shares
3.3.1 Worldwide
3.3.2 Europe
3.3.3 North America
3.3.4 Japan
3.4 Market volume forecasts
3.4.1 Turbochargers
3.4.2 Superchargers
3.4.3 e-Chargers
3.5 Market value forecasts
3.5.1 Turbochargers
3.5.2 Superchargers
3.5.3 e-Chargers

Chapter 4 Technical Review
4.1 Defining the elements
4.2 Variable-geometry turbochargers
4.3 Hybrid turbochargers
4.4 Superchargers
4.5 Technology drivers
4.6 e-Chargers

Chapter 5 Manufacturers
5.1 BMTS Technology
5.2 BorgWarner
5.3 Garrett Motion
5.4 Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries
5.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
5.6 Vitesco Technologies

List of Tables
TABLE 1 Top 10 key drivers of the automotive turbocharger market
TABLE 2 Summary of major turbocharger manufacturers
TABLE 3 Market volumes of turbochargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of Word, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)
TABLE 4 Market volumes of superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)
TABLE 5 Market volumes of e-Chargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)
TABLE 6 Market values of turbochargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)
TABLE 7 Market values of superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)
TABLE 8 Market values of e-Chargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)
TABLE 9 Market values of turbochargers, e-Chargers and superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)

List of Figures
FIGURE 1 How lighter vehicles produce less CO2 and complement ambitious emissions targets
FIGURE 2 Worldwide market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)
FIGURE 3 European market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)
FIGURE 4 North American market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)
FIGURE 5 Japanese market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)
FIGURE 6 Garrett's e-Turbo
FIGURE 7 Garrett Motion electric turbocharger with power electronics and battery
FIGURE 8 BorgWarner offers its Engineered For Racing (EFR) Series turbochargers for the aftermarket

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ls4rz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banks, Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.29 a barrel at 0900 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at $69.54 a barrel.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewKorea will likely increase its inves

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Saudi Aramco inks $12.2 billion China oil refinery, petchem complex deal

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco signed an agreement with Chinese partners on Sunday for an oil refinery and petrochemical project in northeast China that is expected to start in 2026 to meet the country's growing demand for fuel and chemicals. The project in Liaoning province's city of Panjin will be Aramco's second major refining-petrochemical investment in China and follows the world's top oil exporter reporting a record profit of $161 billion in 2022. Joint venture Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) will build and operate the complex that will house a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery and a cracker with annual production capacity of 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene and 2 million tonnes of paraxylene, state-owned Aramco said in a statement.