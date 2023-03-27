Industry Assessment of Automotive Turbochargers, e-Chargers, and Superchargers to 2032 - Identifies the Fastest-Growing Regional Markets, Industry Leaders, and Lucrative Business Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Automotive Turbochargers, e-Chargers and Superchargers - Forecasts and Trends for Light-Vehicle Applications to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This exclusive new report analyses the turbocharger market for passenger cars, providing market intelligence on the main drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges and assesses the market as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic. It includes market share estimates across Europe, North America, Japan and worldwide as well as regional market volume and value forecasts from 2018 to 2032.

The scope of this 6th edition report includes:

How fast is the automotive turbocharger, e-Charger and supercharger market growing?

What are the key drivers of growth?

Which regions of the world are growing fastest and why?

What are the opportunities for electric turbochargers?

Who are the market leaders in Europe, North America and Japan?

On the supply side, manufacturers are broadening the scope of their technological solutions to adapt to the range of engine concepts. Who is doing what?

The report also includes coverage of key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the turbocharger arena.

Companies Mentioned

BMTS Technology

BorgWarner

Garrett Motion

Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Vitesco Technologies

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of the report

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Summary

Chapter 2 PESTER Analysis

2.1 Political

2.2 Economic

2.3 Social

2.4 Technological

2.5 Environmental

2.6 Regulatory

Chapter 3 The Market

3.1 Turbocharger market trends

3.2 Turbocharger market players

3.3 Turbocharger market shares

3.3.1 Worldwide

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 North America

3.3.4 Japan

3.4 Market volume forecasts

3.4.1 Turbochargers

3.4.2 Superchargers

3.4.3 e-Chargers

3.5 Market value forecasts

3.5.1 Turbochargers

3.5.2 Superchargers

3.5.3 e-Chargers

Story continues

Chapter 4 Technical Review

4.1 Defining the elements

4.2 Variable-geometry turbochargers

4.3 Hybrid turbochargers

4.4 Superchargers

4.5 Technology drivers

4.6 e-Chargers

Chapter 5 Manufacturers

5.1 BMTS Technology

5.2 BorgWarner

5.3 Garrett Motion

5.4 Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries

5.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

5.6 Vitesco Technologies

List of Tables

TABLE 1 Top 10 key drivers of the automotive turbocharger market

TABLE 2 Summary of major turbocharger manufacturers

TABLE 3 Market volumes of turbochargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of Word, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)

TABLE 4 Market volumes of superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)

TABLE 5 Market volumes of e-Chargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 ('000s units)

TABLE 6 Market values of turbochargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)

TABLE 7 Market values of superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)

TABLE 8 Market values of e-Chargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)

TABLE 9 Market values of turbochargers, e-Chargers and superchargers fitted to OE light vehicles, North America, Europe, Japan, China, Rest of World, World, 2018-2032 (US$ '000s)

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 How lighter vehicles produce less CO2 and complement ambitious emissions targets

FIGURE 2 Worldwide market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)

FIGURE 3 European market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)

FIGURE 4 North American market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)

FIGURE 5 Japanese market shares for turbochargers for light vehicles, 2021 (% of volume)

FIGURE 6 Garrett's e-Turbo

FIGURE 7 Garrett Motion electric turbocharger with power electronics and battery

FIGURE 8 BorgWarner offers its Engineered For Racing (EFR) Series turbochargers for the aftermarket

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ls4rz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



