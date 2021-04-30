Industry Challenges and Business Model Disruptions Due to COVID-19 in India, Q4 2020 Report
Like other economies, India has been rendered vulnerable by the COVID-19 crisis. Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, finance and insurance sectors, ICT services, and food and nutrition, have all been affected.
However, it is not that everyone and everything is capsizing. Some sectors in India have made gains, and exciting opportunities are emerging while careful risk mitigation strategies are helping others chart a new course for the future.
Based on dynamic, real-time updates, this research indicates that COVID-19 could play out in two ways. The first scenario of a severe pandemic will be marked by downturns in consumer demand, industrial production, and GDP growth. In this scenario, the outbreak will be mostly contained by the end of May, with the economy showing signs of industry and economic rebound from Q2 2020-21, and showing full recovery by Q1 2021-22.
If the pandemic is not contained to a large extent by the end of May 2020, the second scenario of global emergency would ensue, marked by the uncontrolled spread of the pandemic with economies limping back to recovery from Q3 2020-21, with a full recovery only after Q4 2021-22.
The duration and severity of COVID-19's impact on economies and sectors will undoubtedly vary. However, companies would do well to set in motion a 'look ahead, anticipate, and adjust' roadmap.
In the near term, companies should explore supply chain diversification and leverage on new opportunities arising from changing customer demands. In the long term, product and service portfolio diversification will be critical to ensure greater resilience.
Externally, strengthening brand equity and shifting sales channels online will be strategically important. Internally, adopting technologies that support workplace and operational continuity will enable companies to hit the ground running following the COVID-19 crisis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
Market Sizing Methodology, Scope, and Product Definition
COVID-19 Impact Summary
2. The Changed Economic Growth Environment
Impact of COVID-19 on World GDP Growth
Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Countries
Impact of COVID-19 on India
Recovery Scenarios - Shape of the Recovery
Length and Depth of India's Disruption and Shape of Recovery
Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian States
India's GDP to be Impacted by Lowered Sectoral Growth
Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Industries
COVID-19 Industry Mortality Matrix
Emerging and High-growth Areas of Focus for the Future (2020 to 2030)
Comparison Between India and Asia - Government Response to COVID-19
India's Operational and Business Continuity Measures
India's Fiscal Stimulus Measures to Individuals
3. Impact on the Industrial Sector
Revenue Impact on the Industrial Sector in India
Challenges for the Power Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term
Growth Opportunities in the Power Sector Post COVID-19
Challenges for the O&G Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term
Growth Opportunities in the O&G Sector Post COVID-19
Challenges for the Building Materials and Machinery Industry
Growth Opportunities in Building Materials and Machinery Post COVID-19
Challenges for the Water Industry
Growth Opportunities in the Water Industry Post COVID-19
Challenges for the Electronics Sector
Growth Opportunities for the Electronics Sector Post COVID-19
Companies to Action
Growth Opportunities for the Automation Industry Post COVID-19
Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Energy and Environment Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Electronics and Automation Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
4. Impact on the Transportation and Logistics Sector
Top Exporting Countries in the Impact List
Revenue Impact on the Logistics Sector in India
Challenges Faced by the Logistics Sector in India Due to COVID-19
Supply Chain Disruptions - Implications on Industries
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Logistics Sector During a Similar Crisis
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
5. Where is the Impact on the Mobility Industry?
Sharp Drop in Vehicle Sales in India
India's Forecast for FY21 - Market Decline in FY2020
Passenger Vehicles - FY20 State-wise Contribution to Overall Sales
Post COVID-19 Recovery - Zone-wise Analysis
Factors Impacting the Automotive Sector in India
COVID-19 - Short-term Impact
Challenges Faced by the Mobility Industry in India Due to COVID-19
Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies
Emergent Opportunities and Steps Taken by Government Authorities and Associations
Way Forward for OEMs
6. Impact to the Food on Nutrition Industry
Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Best Case)
Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Base Case)
Challenges Faced by the Food and Nutrition Industry in India Due to COVID-19
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Companies to Action
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
7. Impact on the Chemicals Industry
Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Best Case)
Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Base Case)
Challenges Faced by the Chemicals Industry in India Due to COVID-19
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Companies to Action
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
8. Impact on the ICT Sector
Revenue Impact on the ICT Sector
Challenges Faced by the ICT Sector in India Due to COVID-19
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the ICT Sector During COVID-19 or a Similar Crisis
Companies to Action
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
9. Impact on the Healthcare
Impact of Covid on Healthcare Market Participants
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
The Challenge of Reduced Consumption Compounded by Shortages and Operational Issues
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Health and Wellness Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
Companies to Action
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
10. Impact on the Metals Industry
Volume Impact on the Metals Industry
Challenges Faced by the Aluminum Industry in India Due to COVID-19
Challenges Faced by Steel Downstream in India Due to COVID-19
Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Metals Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
Companies to Action
COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
11. Risk Mitigation Strategies for Indian Companies
Survival Strategies - Business Continuity and Resilience
Winning Strategies for Accelerated Recovery and Growth
12. Companies to Action
Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies
