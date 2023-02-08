Industry Challenges Shaping Canada’s Restaurant and Foodservice Industry in 2023

RC Show shares food & beverage trends, industry challenges and the solutions shaping our dining experiences going forward

Toronto, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though we’d like to position the pandemic in our rearview mirror, several industries, including restaurants and foodservice are continuing to feel the long-term effects left behind from the last two years. Restaurants Canada is ready to address these issues at this year’s RC Show, Canada’s leading hospitality and foodservice expo, and offer solutions to tackle these challenges head-on.

From April 10-12, RC Show 2023, with its theme HEART & HUSTLE, will highlight an industry that has been challenged, survived, revived itself, and is now looking ahead to the future. The action-packed, three-day event will provide plenty of new revenue opportunities, lead the conversation in foodservice innovation, provide a platform to meet, get hands-on and gain valuable insight, address current issues, and provide solutions to strengthen business operations and keep doors open and thrive.

Here’s a taste of what trends and industry challenges you can expect to be addressed at this year’s RC Show.



Restaurants are condensing menus and prioritizing multi-sensory experiences

AI, robotics and technology play a huge role in the customer experience, as well as how the industry supports challenges such as new and/or inexperienced staff

Restaurants forced to branch out, bringing curated products directly to retail and offering in-home culinary and beverage experiences, as well as taking up profitable side hustles such as private dining clubs and more

TikTok tastemakers are shaping trends that move into the real world, using their presence online to drive excitement back to the industry

The term Naturality takes centre stage with 80% of Canadians who have made it a personal goal to be more sustainable when buying food, as well as the packaging their products come in.

To view the full report of 2023 industry trends, challenges and the brands and innovators providing solutions, please CLICK HERE.



You can find even more solution-based content at the RC Show 2023, taking place April 10-12, a place for the industry to come together to show off their HEART & HUSTLE like never before. For more information on the show, visit www.rcshow.com.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $95 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supports another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year. www.restaurantscanada.org



About RC Show

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event since 1944, showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

