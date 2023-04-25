Industry Expert Joins Icreon as Its SVP of Client Solutions

Icreon Enlists Thayer Joyce, an Experienced Digital Solutions Leader, to Strengthen its Client Services Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Icreon®, a leading digital transformation agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Thayer Joyce as its Senior Vice President of Client Solutions. Joyce will support Icreon's clients and help drive strategy, large-scale digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives for brands across the globe. Icreon's decision to scale up its client services division and focus on its strategic capabilities comes at a time when businesses and enterprises are seeking more comprehensive digital solutions.





Thayer Joyce, SVP Client Solutions at Icreon



"Icreon has been dedicated to being a trusted strategic partner for enterprises on their digital transformation journey for more than 20 years. We are thrilled to have Thayer join our senior management team. Her expertise in driving large-scale digital transformation initiatives, combined with her passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences, will serve as a great benefit to our clients," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO.

Joyce brings nearly 20 years of agency experience spearheading global marketing initiatives and multi-year digital transformation journeys for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Client Services at Hero Digital, where she delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for strategic clients such as Lucid Motors and Apple. Prior to that, she led the client relationship strategy for Beats by Dre, Apple, and Estée Lauder at Elephant, an IPG company. Joyce also spent eight years with VMLY&R as Group Director, producing digital engagement platforms and ad campaigns for top brands such as Dell, Motorola, SKYY, Kellogg's, and Shiseido.

"I am beyond excited to join Icreon and lead the charge in driving digital transformation for enterprise brands around the world. Icreon's reputation as a trusted strategic partner for brands embarking on their digital transformation journey is second to none, and I can't wait to help our clients achieve their goals and unlock new opportunities," said Thayer Joyce, Icreon's newly appointed SVP of Client Solutions.

Joyce's appointment further strengthens Icreon's senior management team and positions Icreon to better serve its clients and help them stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

