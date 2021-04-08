U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.48
    +14.53 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,457.22
    +10.96 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.35
    +125.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.78
    +7.73 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.52
    -0.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +14.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.30 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2470
    -0.5830 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,875.75
    +1,328.07 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.45
    +30.76 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Industry experts bullish on $500M KKR investment in Box, but stock market remains skeptical

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When Box announced it was getting a $500 million investment from private equity firm KKR this morning, it was hard not to see it as a positive move for the company. It has been operating under the shadow of Starboard Value, and this influx of cash could give it a way forward independent of the activist investors.

Industry experts we spoke to were all optimistic about the deal, seeing it as a way for the company to regain control, while giving it a bushel of cash to make some moves. However, early returns from the stock market were not as upbeat as the stock price was plunging this morning.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, principal analyst at Deep Analysis, a firm that follows the content management market closely, says that it's a significant move for Box and opens up a path to expanding through acquisition.

"The KKR move is probably the most important strategic move Box has made since it IPO’d. KKR doesn’t just bring a lot of money to the deal, it gives Box the ability to shake off some naysayers and invest in further acquisitions," Pelz-Sharpe told me, adding "Box is no longer a startup its a rapidly maturing company and organic growth will only take you so far. Inorganic growth is what will take Box to the next level."

Dion Hinchcliffe, an analyst at Constellation Research, who covers the work from home trend and the digital workplace, sees it similarly, saying the investment allows the company to focus longer term again.

"Box very much needs to expand in new markets beyond its increasingly commoditized core business. The KKR investment will give them the opportunity to realize loftier ambitions long term so they can turn their established market presence into a growth story," he said.

Box looks to balance growth and profitability as it matures

Pelz-Sharpe says that it also changes the power dynamic after a couple of years of having Starboard pushing the direction of the company.

"In short, as a public company there are investors who want a quick flip and others that want to grow this company substantially before an exit. This move with KKR potentially changes the dynamic at Box and may well put Aaron Levie back in the driver's seat."

Josh Stein, a partner at DFJ and early investor in Box, who was a long time board member, says that it shows that Box is moving in the right direction.

"I think it makes a ton of sense. Management has done a great job growing the business and taking it to profitability. With KKR’s new investment, you have two of the top technology investors in the world putting significant capital into going long on Box," Stein said.

Perhaps Stein's optimism is warranted. In its most recent earnings report from last month, the company announced revenue of $198.9 million, up 8% year-over-year with FY2021 revenue closing at $771 million up 11%. What's more, the company is cash-flow positive, and has predicted an optimistic future outlook.

"As previously announced, Box is committed to achieving a revenue growth rate between 12-16%, with operating margins of between 23-27%, by fiscal 2024," the company reiterated in a statement this morning.

Investors remains skeptical, however, with the company stock price getting hammered this morning. As of publication the share price was down over 9%. At this point, market investors may be waiting for the next earnings report to see if the company is headed in the right direction. For now, the $500 million certainly gives the company options, regardless of what Wall Street thinks in the short term.

KKR hands Box a $500M lifeline

Recommended Stories

  • Cloud company Box says KKR to lead $500 million investment via preferred stock; shares slide 6% premarket

    Cloud company Box Inc. said Thursday it has reached an agreement with private-equity firm KKR in which KKR funds will lead a $500 million investment in the company in the form of convertible preferred stock. The investment "will advance the company's strategy to deliver the Box Content Cloud and enable customers to modernize how they work and drive digital transformation throughout their organizations," Redwood City, Calif.-based Box said in a statement. Box is planning to use the proceeds of the deal to fund a share buyback program using a 'Dutch auction" self-tender. The self-tender will be launched after the company reports fiscal first-quarter earnings in May. John Park, head of Americans technology private equity at KKR, will join the Box board, expanding it to ten directors. Bethany Mayer will become chair effective May 1. Box is aiming to grow revenue between 12% to 16^ by fiscal 2024. Shares fell 6.4% premarket on the news, but are up 34% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.

  • Samsung's AirTags rival, the Galaxy SmartTag+, arrives to help you find lost items via AR

    Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag+, the company's competitor to Apple's forthcoming lost-item finder known as AirTags, has now arrived. Samsung had first announced its Tile competitor known as the Galaxy SmartTag, a Bluetooth-powered locator, during its press event in January. At the time, it teased that a ultra-wideband (UWB) powered version called the Galaxy SmartTag+ would arrive sometime later in the year, without giving a specific time frame.

  • Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes

    LGBTQ-rights advocates in Kansas are relying on the state's Democratic governor or the courts to block a ban on transgender athletes in girls' or women's school sports after conservatives on Thursday moved to push it through the GOP-controlled Legislature. Kansas is among more than 20 states that have considered such a ban this year, pushing back against an executive order from Democratic President Joe Biden aimed at preventing discrimination against transgender students. Idaho enacted such a ban last year, and Republican governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have signed measures into law this year.

  • Andium is watching oil fields for emissions and just got money from the biggest oil companies to do it

    Launched in 2014 to "support" the targets laid out in the Paris Agreement to limit global greenhouse gas emissions, OGCI has invested in 21 projects to date. With Andium, the oil majors join existing investors including Tom Miglis, the former chief investment officer of Citadel Securities and Talis Capital in backing a company developing technologies for natural gas flare monitoring, tank telemetry and object detection. The company said it provides oil and gas companies with real-time information from remote locations at a far lower cost than other solutions.

  • Baidu defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over China internet law compliance

    A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Baidu Inc of defrauding shareholders about its ability to comply with Chinese regulations governing internet content. In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh rejected claims in the proposed class action that 12 statements that Baidu made from March 2019 to March 2020 were false and misleading and inflated the Beijing-based company's share price. The statements included that the world's largest search engine other than Alphabet Inc's Google had "cleaned up" harmful or questionable content such as material related to drugs, gambling and pornography, giving users more confidence and potentially boosting online traffic and revenue.

  • KKR hands Box a $500M lifeline

    Box announced this morning that private equity firm KKR is investing $500 million in the company, a move that could help the struggling cloud content management vendor get out from under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value. Last month Reuters reported that Starboard could be looking to take over a majority of the board seats when the company board meets in June. While it's not clear what will happen now, it seems likely that with this cash, they will be able to stave off action from Starboard, and with KKR in the picture be able to take a longer term view.

  • Box Sells $500 Million Stake to KKR. The Stock Falls With a Buyout Now Off the Table.

    (BOX) shares were down sharply on Thursday after the cloud-based data storage provider announced a $500 million investment in the company by a group of investors led by the private-equity firm KKR. The investors will receive preferred shares in the deal. Box (ticker: BOX) plans to use the proceeds to fund a $500 million buyback plan.

  • Ziglu Offers UK Users 5% Interest on Bitcoin Investments

    Interest equivalent to an annual rate of 5% will be paid to users’ accounts on a weekly basis.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Powell: Fed wants to see 1 million job gains for 'a string of months'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed would be encouraged if the economy extends the 1 million-a-month pace of job gains seen in March.

  • Indian IT’s mega offices will outlive the pandemic

    Some Indian IT companies are talking about permanently allowing certain roles to function remotely. So what will happen to their sprawling offices?

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.

  • Italy and Greece risk post-pandemic debt crunch

    Italy, Greece and other heavily indebted eurozone countries risk a financial crunch after the pandemic because of the cost of fighting Covid, analysts have warned. Mounting debts risk spooking investors and driving up borrowing costs once normal conditions resume, particularly if post-pandemic austerity sparks a new wave of political populism, according to M&G fund manager Eric Lonergan. Countries have been able to borrow hand over fist because the European Central Bank is buying €1.85 trillion (£1.6 trillion) of bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, while financial markets have backed spending to get through the lockdowns. Mr Lonergan said: “Europe is ironically vulnerable to recovery because it seems you only get temporary elimination of credit risk in European sovereigns when you are in an emergency, in which case the ECB underwrites your bond market. “The problem is that when you come out of an emergency, you are back to market forces in the bond market, and some of these numbers look really, really bad.”

  • Housing-Bubble Fear Spurs Canada to Weigh Tighter Mortgage Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s bank regulator is proposing tighter mortgage qualification rules to make it more difficult for home buyers to secure financing, a move aimed at cooling the nation’s booming real-estate market.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it will setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for insured mortgages. Home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.“Sound residential mortgage underwriting is always important for the safety and stability of financial institutions,” Jeremy Rudin, head of the Ottawa-based agency, said in a statement. “Today it is more important than ever.”The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.The Canadian Real Estate Association calculates prices are up 17% nationally over the past 12 months. Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay lauded the regulator’s move.“I’m encouraged that that is an implementable, short-term policy that does withdraw some borrowers who are stretching themselves too much with low rates into too large of a house,” McKay said on BNN Bloomberg television.The tighter qualification restrictions will reduce the buying power of households by about 4.5%, according to estimates by Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia.OSFI said housing market conditions “have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk,” forcing regulators to take “proactive action.” The regulator said it will revisit the calibration of the qualifying rate at least once a year to ensure it remains appropriate. The plan is to implement the changes on June 1, after consultations.The move impacts the uninsured mortgage space that is overseen by OSFI. The federal government is in charge of mortgage qualification for insured mortgages. There was no indication in the statement that the government planned to follow the move, and requests for comment from the finance department weren’t immediately returned.One unintended consequence could be to temporarily accelerate the market as buyers rush in before the changes are implemented.“We may well see an even hotter spring housing market as a consequence to OSFI’s move,” Holt said by email. “We’ll get more pulled-forward demand.”Paul Taylor, head of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group, said he’s skeptical the move will make much of a difference given high levels of investors entering the market who won’t be impacted.“Even with these measures in place I don’t think you’re going to see the housing market really calm down,” Taylor said.(Updates with with RBC comment in 6th paragraph, impact on buying power in 8th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Naspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall

    Investors in Naspers Ltd - Africa's biggest company - said on Thursday they want proceeds from a $14.7 billion stake sale in its Tencent Holdings investment to go towards blockbuster acquisitions or a share buyback. Naspers' Dutch-listed subsidiary Prosus NV sold a 2% stake in the Chinese gaming and social media giant on Thursday in the world's largest-ever block trade, reducing its stake to 28.9%. Prosus' portfolio is dominated by Tencent, which owns China's biggest messaging app, WeChat.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Michelin looks beyond tyres to help drive growth

    France's Michelin plans to add about 14 billion euros ($17 billion) to its annual revenues by 2030, by recovering from a pandemic-induced slowdown and diversifying beyond its tyre-making heritage into new activities including hydrogen power and medical devices. It expects the fastest growth to come from its business making hydrogen power systems for vehicles. It said it also hoped for rapid growth in the new fields of 3D metal printing and medical devices.