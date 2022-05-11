Industry Heavyweight Bryan Davis Joins Nava Benefits

Bryan brings more than two decades of benefits leadership experience from Lockton, Optum, Aon and Mercer as newly appointed National Practice Leader at Nava

Davis will lead a diverse brokerage team to bring Fortune 50 healthcare benefits innovation downstream to small and mid-sized employers

His appointment follows a series of high profile hires and comes on the heels of a record first quarter for Nava

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern benefits brokerage Nava today announced the appointment of benefits brokerage leader Bryan Davis as National Practice Leader. Bryan brings more than two decades of leadership experience in employee benefits, risk management and client relations working for the world's largest carriers, brokers and consulting firms including Lockton Companies, Optum, Aon and Mercer. At Nava, Bryan will be responsible for rapidly expanding the consulting team, bringing benefits innovation downstream to small and medium-sized employers, and driving overall client growth for the organization. His appointment comes on the heels of a record first quarter for Nava, following a 53% revenue growth increase, 49% customer growth, and several major new hires.

Bryan Davis - National Practice Leader, Nava Benefits

In Q1 2022, Nava expanded its team by 37%, including a number of high profile hires from the traditional brokerage industry, such as Silicon Valley benefits strategy expert Rick Livesay and benefits strategy leaders Erin Chisdak and Kayly Hill . Nava differentiates itself from traditional brokerages by bringing Fortune 50 benefits innovation downstream to the SMB employer. The company equips its consultants with the technology, tools and support they need to deliver exceptional results at scale, and is the only brokerage firm that aligns its financial incentives with employers through a transparent, fixed and flat pricing model. Backed by the Nava Performance Guarantee , employers can be certain their brokers are recommending plans based on their true needs and values. Nava's modern brokerage model strengthens the relationship between the employer and broker and reinforces the company's mission to fix a broken healthcare system.

"After twenty years in the traditional broker space, I've seen time and time again small and medium-sized businesses forced to play by a vastly limited set of rules when it comes to benefits innovation and cost savings," said Davis. "Nava's mission of making healthcare affordable, accessible and transparent for everyone immediately attracted me to the company. As I dug deeper, I realized how a powerful combination of people, technology and culture made this company stand out in an otherwise stagnant industry."

Bryan was most recently the Senior Vice President, Market Leader at Lockton Companies, where he led the Employee Benefits Practice for Northern California and Oregon. There, he oversaw a 300% growth in revenue and expanded the company's customer footprint by establishing the employee benefits practice in several new geographies. Prior to joining Lockton, Bryan served as the Western Region Vice President for UnitedHealth Group's wellness company, Optum, where he led the sales division for his region. He also previously held client consulting roles at two of the largest consulting firms, Aon and Mercer.

"We interviewed dozens of brokerage leaders and were immediately impressed by Bryan's unique combination of high scale benefits leadership expertise and deep mission and vision alignment," said Joe Donovan, Nava's Chief Revenue Officer. "He's an innovative thinker, with a stellar track record of driving value for his clients. We're thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team, and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we rapidly scale our brokerage team and benefits offerings for small and mid-sized employers.'

About Nava Benefits

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. With the Nava Benefits Search Engine, employers can discover and learn about 600+ providers across 28 benefits categories, backed by reviews from fellow HR professionals. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. Nava is also a recipient of Inc's Best Workplaces 2022. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

