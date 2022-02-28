U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.85
    -10.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.16
    -168.59 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.74
    +1.81 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    +4.34 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.30
    +23.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.51 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9520
    -0.6080 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,800.27
    +3,805.79 (+10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.66
    +80.92 (+9.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Industry Innovator Kate North Joins Savills

·3 min read

The accomplished industry expert will provide strategic insight to the firm's clients across North America and grow its portfolio solutions division

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills today announced the launch of the Portfolio Solutions Hub and the appointment of Kate North as executive vice president, client experience. In this role, North will oversee the Hub, leveraging her deep expertise and Savills robust platform of services. Additionally, North will partner with teams across North America and globally to develop and execute real estate strategies for new and existing clients seeking innovative solutions.

Savills appoints Kate North as executive vice president, client experience.
"Kate is a respected industry expert and an inspiring leader who understands the importance of a strategy-first approach," said Savills Vice Chairman David Gialanella, who will work closely with North in her new role. "She has a proven track record of implementing innovative new growth strategies, and her global experience across the workplace, business development, and brokerage sectors will allow her to bring a multifaceted view to corporate real estate planning."

North is a leading authority on workplace and real estate strategy and is a trusted advisor to corporate real estate executives, HR strategists, and business leaders worldwide. Her 25 years of experience include establishing and building client relationships, co-creating strategic solutions, and leading cross-functional teams for major clients nationally and globally. Before joining Savills, she guided client strategy development while working for companies, including Colliers International, Herman Miller, Haworth, and e-Work.com, among others.

For over a decade, North has been highly dedicated to the evolution of the real estate and workplace profession. She has held numerous leadership positions within the industry, and in 2007, she launched and served as the global operational chair for the Workplace Community within CoreNet Global. In 2013, she co-founded Workplace Evolutionaries (WE), the world's largest workplace community of practice within the International Facility Management Association (IFMA). She has served on the IFMA Board of Directors and is the global chair for WE. In 2017, she was awarded the IFMA Global Chair Citation from the association.

"Now more than ever before, companies are reevaluating their occupancy needs and are seeking guidance on post-pandemic real estate strategies," said Savills North America President David Lipson. "We are looking forward to tapping into Kate's long expertise to assist clients with their real estate goals during one of the most critical decision-making times for office occupiers."

About Savills Inc.
Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-innovator-kate-north-joins-savills-301491909.html

SOURCE Savills

