Industry Leader and Finance Expert Yvette Austin Smith Joins Compass Lexecon as Global Finance Practice Chair

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·2 min read
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Yvette Austin Smith has joined the firm’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary as a Senior Managing Director and Chair of its Global Finance practice.

Ms. Austin Smith, who will lead Compass Lexecon’s New York office, is a recognized finance expert in multiple areas, including valuation, credit and solvency analysis, mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and damages. She has worked with major law firms and international clients, served as an expert witness and submitted expert oral and written testimony in multiple U.S. and international venues and arbitration forums.

In addition to providing expert testimony, Ms. Austin Smith advises special board committees on M&A litigation matters and serves as an independent fiduciary and bankruptcy trustee. She joins Compass Lexecon from The Brattle Group, where she was Chair of the Board and M&A Litigation practice leader.

“We are delighted to have Yvette join Compass Lexecon’s senior management team, spearhead the Global Finance practice and continue to build the New York office,” said Daniel R. Fischel, Chairman and President of Compass Lexecon. “Her visionary leadership approach and impressive track record as an expert and advisor in financial disputes and litigation will help ensure Compass Lexecon will continue providing a forward-thinking perspective and the best quality advice to our clients.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Austin Smith said, This is a uniquely rewarding opportunity to expand the leading market position for Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting as a trusted advisor and expert in disputed corporate transactions and restructurings. I am excited to join Compass Lexecon’s well-regarded team in providing world-class service to its global clients.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


