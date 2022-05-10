U.S. markets closed

Industry Leader, James Kilcourse, Joins IPS as Chief Strategy Officer

·2 min read

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) services, welcomes James Kilcourse as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) responsible for developing and driving growth-oriented corporate strategies.

Mr. Kilcourse is no stranger to the AEC industry, having worked for companies like Bechtel and LendLease. However, his longevity with Amgen Inc. makes him uniquely qualified to take on the role of CSO. Mr. Kilcourse joined Amgen soon after the company went public and was instrumental in leading all aspects of Amgen's real estate portfolio, including developing Amgen's global footprint for manufacturing, laboratory, and office portfolio in over 100 locations globally. With its growth trajectory, including the latest acquisition of Linesight, IPS is at a pivotal point in its history to add a CSO to its leadership team. Mr. Kilcourse's visionary leadership, innovative strategy development, and cross-functional team building will prove valuable.

"I'm excited to join a company with incredible brand recognition, technical strength that is second to none, and unprecedented growth in volume and complexity," said James Kilcourse when asked why he joined IPS. "I see IPS as an exciting workplace with an abundance of top talent, a culture of innovation, the passion for solving industry challenges, and the capability to provide world-class business solutions to our clients. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

"I've known Mr. Kilcourse for years since he was a key client of IPS and most recently one of our trusted advisors," stated Dave Goswami, IPS' Chairman and CEO. "It is with great excitement I welcome him to our leadership team. We pride ourselves on attracting the best talent in the industry to come work for IPS, and James Kilcourse is a perfect example of the caliber of individuals that make our company a great success."

About IPS
IPS is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill, and passion, IPS provides consultancy services, architecture, engineering, project controls, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to develop and manufacture life-impacting products. Its newest acquisition, Linesight, specializes in cost, schedule, risk, program, and project management services in various market sectors, including data centers, life sciences, and high-tech industrial. With the addition of Linesight, IPS has over 2,800 professionals in over 45 offices across 17 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For further information, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

CONTACT:
Dept. of Marketing and Communications
+1.484.344.9234

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leader-james-kilcourse-joins-ips-as-chief-strategy-officer-301544348.html

SOURCE IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC

