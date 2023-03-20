U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Industry Leaders Collaborate on New Cybersecurity Offering

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Center for Internet Security and Akamai partnership offers enhanced web security for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, K-12 schools, and hospitals

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberattacks often begin with an unsuspecting user clicking on a link that redirects them to a harmful site containing malware. Even the best employee training won't prevent every mistake. The best way to stop those mistakes from becoming costly cyber incidents is to block those sites automatically.

Since 2020, The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) and Akamai have teamed up to offer Malicious Domain Blocking and Reporting (MDBR), a program that has blocked more than 10.7 billion requests to known or suspected harmful sites for state and local governments. Now, additional features are being offered through MDBR+ to customize the user experience in blocking malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Akamai to deliver the MDBR+ service to enhance the web security of state and local government organizations," said Gina Chapman, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Services at CIS. "MDBR+ harnesses Akamai's extensive visibility into the global threat landscape, combined with CIS's robust SLTT-specific threat database, and offers security teams real-time visibility and custom configuration options to increase their cybersecurity defenses."

The additional features include:

  • Full access to a cloud-based management portal- enables management and custom configuration from any location at any time

  • Real-time reports on blocked activity- see where blocked activity is occurring across your IT environment

  • Protection for off-network devices- protect laptops and mobile devices wherever they are connected to the internet

"MDBR has been hugely successful at proactively blocking threats that could have significantly impacted the ability of SLTT organizations to deliver public services," said Patrick Sullivan, VP, CTO of Security Strategy for Akamai. "MDBR+ will allow SLLT security teams to customize their environments and policies to enable employees to work where they need to while quickly enhancing their organization's security posture, identify compromised devices and protect devices used off-network."

To learn more about MDBR and MDBR+, visit the CIS and Akami blogs. To speak with CIS or Akamai about how MDBR+ will further protect SLTT organizations from harmful sites, please contact kelly.wyland@cisecurity.org or AmericasPR@akamai.com.

About CIS:
The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About Akamai:
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kelly Wyland, Media Relations Manager at CIS
355667@email4pr.com
518-256-6978

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leaders-collaborate-on-new-cybersecurity-offering-301775011.html

SOURCE Center for Internet Security

